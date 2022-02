A new rehabilitation program advanced by state legislators this week will help Native Hawaiian inmates maintain cultural ties and support their return to society upon release. Funding for the program will come from the judiciary budget, which has $2 million reserved for diversion and education programs for prisons, according to Rep. Mark Nakashima. But the exact cost of this particular effort – to be managed by the Department of Public Safety and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs – has yet to be determined.

