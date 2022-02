Dear Harriette: My sister just moved into a new home with her boyfriend of 10 years. They have three kids, and he is a really active father. He does everything with the kids, so she doesn’t have to do much. Even after he has provided a home and helped her buy a car, she continually complains that it’s not good enough. She says it’s not a luxury car or the house isn’t big enough, but it’s all better than anything she’s ever had. She wants him to marry her, but he confided in me that he is unhappy with her and feels really unloved. How do I tell her this? — Marry Me Not.

