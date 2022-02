Liverpool has a golden opportunity on Wednesday when it hosts Leeds United in an English Premier League match at Anfield. Manchester City's loss to Tottenham on Saturday means the Reds (17-6-2) can move within three points of the league leaders in the Premier League table. Liverpool is unbeaten in its last 11 meetings with Leeds in all competitions, and this is the first Wednesday matchup between the teams since 1997.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO