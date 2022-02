Thumbs down to the death of a second beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium. Both whales arrived in a group of five that were imported from a Canadian facility in May. Of the six beluga whales currently at the Maritime, another is in intensive care. Animal conservation groups have long opposed the import of the whales, and this will surely amplify the outcry. Under any circumstances, it’s a tragedy that merits further scrutiny.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO