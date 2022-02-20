ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Munguia says Morales’ advice paid off

fightnews.com
 2 days ago

Unbeaten middleweight Jaime Munguia and D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard commented on their fight on Saturday night in Tijuana won by Munguia via third round stoppage. Jaime Munguia: “It was a dream of mine to fight...

fightnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Insider

Errol Spence Jr. Aims For Terence Crawford Showdown Following Yordenis Ugas Bout

Errol Spence Jr. is appreciative and grateful for the position he’s currently in. The unified welterweight belt holder was on top of the boxing world after his split decision win over Shawn Porter in September of 2019. But, following a night out on the town, Spence Jr. was flung from his sports vehicle and found himself face-first on the pavement.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dereck Chisora pressing Deontay Wilder to fight him next

By Charles Brun: Dereck ‘War’ Chisora is pushing former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder to let him have an opportunity to face him in the U.S in Las Vegas before he retires from the sport. Chisora almost sounds like he’s BEGGING Wilder to fight him, and it’s so, so sad.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meech
MMA Fighting

Eddie Hearn will be ‘shocked’ if the UFC doesn’t re-sign Francis Ngannou: ‘It’s almost a certainty’

Although it’s early, the biggest story of 2022 thus far has been Francis Ngannou’s contract situation with the UFC. At UFC 270, Ngannou said he fought the final fight on his UFC contract, winning a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane to retain the UFC heavyweight title. After the victory, he was open about where he stands with the UFC, saying that he didn’t know if the UFC even wants to re-sign him, but if they do, he would want to have the ability to pursue fights in boxing as well as MMA. It’s an exception the UFC has made only once, when Conor McGregor when he boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr., but it’s a condition that boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes the UFC will ultimately give in to.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Jamahal Hill still dreams of Jiri Prochazka fight, vows to hand out ‘naps’ to a ‘tired’ division

Jamahal Hill isn’t one for callouts, although he definitely has a dream fight in mind when it comes to the light heavyweight division. After a devastating knockout of Johnny Walker in the UFC Vegas 48 main event, Hill wasn’t interested in naming anybody as a potential next opponent, but he still has his sights set on a future showdown with a fighter who could be champion within the next few months.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BKFC KnuckleMania 2 results: Chad Mendes scores TKO stoppage of Joshua Alvarez in BKFC debut

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Chad Mendes is back. The former UFC title challenger was successful in his return to competition, as he picked up a fourth TKO victory over Joshua Alvarez at Saturday’s BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 event. Mendes, who made his name during his impressive UFC run, retired from fighting in late 2018. This was his bare-knuckle boxing debut and his first fight back since retirement from MMA.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
Boxing Scene

Ugas: After Spence, I'd Like To Fight Crawford, My Goal is Undisputed

WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas is going through his best stage as a boxer after shocking Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in 2021. Ugas will go for more glory on April 16, when he collides with IBF, WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence in a high-stakes unification bout. A little less...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Michael McKinson – press conference quotes & photos

Undefeated, WBO International Welterweight Champion, Vergil Ortiz Jr. (18-0, 18 KOs), of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy, Oscar De La Hoya, hosted a special press event today at the Galen Center to promote the upcoming bout between Vergil Ortiz, Jr. and #3 WBO ranked welterweight Michael “The Problem” McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, Great Britain. The pair are set to collide on Saturday, March 19, at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center in Los Angeles. The 12-round fight for Ortiz, Jr.’s WBO International Welterweight title will stream live, worldwide, exclusively on DAZN.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What's next for Jaime Munguia after knockout of D'Mitrius Ballard?

Editor’s note: This article was originally published at DAZN.com. There’s some decisions for Jaime Munguia to make. On Saturday evening, Jaime Munguia continued his winning ways, plowing through D’Mitrius Ballard to win by third-round TKO from Plaza Monumental de Playas de Tijuana in his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. The win runs Munguia’s record to 5-0 since going up to middleweight at the beginning of 2020 and 39-0 overall, with 31 of those wins by way of knockout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Pedraza Training For Jose Ramirez Like It's a World Title Fight

Jose “Sniper Pedraza is preparing for his upcoming fight on March 4, against former unified champion Jose Ramirez, as if he were going to challenge for a world title. The Puerto Rican boxer is convinced that he needs this type of mentality, since he understands that a victory over the Californian will surely catapult him in the direction of a world title shot at 140 pounds.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Yordenis Ugas intends on battling Crawford if victorious against Spence

By Jim Calfa: WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas says he wants to take on WBO champion Terence Crawford for the undisputed 147-lb championship if he’s victorious over IBF/WBC champ Errol Spence Jr. on April 16th. While Ugas has now come out and made his intentions clear about wanting ‘Bud’...
OMAHA, NE
BoxingNews24.com

Jose Pedraza ready for “War” against Jose Ramirez on March 4th

Jose Pedraza Camp Notes: “I Want to Give the Fans a War!”Jose “Sniper” Pedraza has reached boxing’s pinnacle twice before. A former junior lightweight and lightweight world champion, Pedraza (29-3, 14 KOs) hopes to join an elite list of Puerto Rican fighters to win world titles in three weight classes.
FRESNO, CA
Boxing Scene

Nicole Ocasio To Go Pro, Will Be Managed By Amanda Serrano

In the midst of promoting a huge showdown between seven-weight class world champion Amanda Serrano and undisputed 135-pound champion Katie Taylor of Ireland on April 30 in New York, the Puerto Rican native of Carolina has begun to recruit exclusive female talent, in order to ensure their interests in the sport of boxing.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia-Janibek Alimkhanuly Interim Title Fight Ordered By WBO

Jaime Munguia insisted following his latest win that he is ready to move toward a major title. One sanctioning body is prepared to challenge that claim. The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has formally ordered an interim middleweight title fight between Tijuana’s Munguia (39-0, 31KOs) and Kazakhstan’s Janibek Alimkhanuly (11-0, 7KOs), the sanctioning body’s highest two ranked contenders in the division. Whereas Munguia has grown comfortable in stretching out his number-one ranking, the former WBO junior middleweight titlist and current top 160-pound contender is officially on the clock.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy