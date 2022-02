A stranded woman was reportedly discovered after floating for two days on a blow-up mattress in the middle of an Oklahoma lake.After drifting along for nearly two miles on the inflatable raft in -2C temperatures on Wednesday and -10C on Thursday, per World Weather, the woman drifted ashore before being rescued at train tracks near Lake Texoma.Train Conductor Cristhian Sosa and Train Engineer Justin Luster came across the woman while on their regular southbound trip aboard a freight train from Madill, Oklahoma, to Irving, Texas, reports KRMG. She was holding onto the mattress, waving her arms and shouting for help.“She...

ACCIDENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO