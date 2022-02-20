Drexel Hill Woman Finds the Magic and Art in Designer Cookies

Image via paeats.com.

Those incredibly detailed, ornately-decorated cookies you see on Instagram may have come Khadijah Ford from Drexel Hill, writes Emily Kovach for paeats.com.

The artistic creations, called Babycakes Couture Sweets, come from Sugarluxe, which is owned by Ford, an accomplished pastry chef.

She sells the cookies through her website.

As a child, Ford hung out with her grandmother while her parents worked.

“Sitting in her kitchen, I got to see first-hand what the love of cooking and baking looked like,” she said.

So she learned a lot, but there’s also the artist within her. “It’s a sort of magic within me, just as it was within her.”

She attended the Art Institute of Philadelphia for Fashion Design, which happened to be where the culinary institute was also located.

She became obsessed with baking shows and started creating recipes; a Spiderman cake for her son’s birthday, co-worker treats. People started offering her money for the baked goods 11 years ago.

Ford was known for her designer cupcakes but found her greatest joy decorating sugar cookies.

She hopes one day to have a retail space and a classroom-style kitchen to teach her craft and host events.