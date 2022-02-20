2022 Olympic hockey in review: Canada reclaims gold as Finns earn first title

It was another gold medal moment for Nathan Chen when the champion figure skater was surprised by his mother during an appearance on TODAY Tuesday. Chen, who was dominant while winning the men’s singles figure skating gold medal during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, was talking about coming home when the TODAY gang told him they had gotten him some New York City pizza — which was brought out by his mom, Hetty Wang.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva is feeling grateful for her support system after her dramatic experience at the Beijing Olympics, during which the 15-year-old was thrust into the spotlight over a failed drug test. Valieva took to Instagram this week to reflect on her experience, which ended last week after...
ACAPULCO, Mexico — (AP) — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men's professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.
When Saba Kumaritashvili takes to the ice in Beijing, his cousin’s presence will no doubt loom large over the race.The 21-year-old is set to make his Olympic debut in the luge almost exactly 12 years to the day that 21-year-old Nodar Kumaritashvili was killed in a horror crash during his own Olympic debut.Nodar was participating in a training run on 12 February 2010 just hours before the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony would get underway in Vancouver.He was traveling at around 90mph down the Whistler Sliding Centre track when he lost control of his sled on the 16th - and final...
Novak Djokovic must face the 'consequences' of his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid even if it bad for the sport of tennis, Andy Murray said. Eighty days after his last official match, Djokovic returned to action on Monday night in Dubai where he routinely dispatched Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-3.
Danielle Brandon is one of America’s most prominent CrossFit athletes. Hailing from the US, Brandon has qualified for the CrossFit Games three times, finishing 9th in 2019, 15th in 2020 and 11th in 2021. The 25-year-old has won over a lot of fans with her incredible shows of strength...
Alexander Zverev has apologised after he was ejected from the Mexican Open for violently attacking the umpire's chair with his racket during his doubles match. The world No 3 will almost certainly face a fine and even a suspension for his shocking actions on Wednesday, which saw him physically and verbally abuse umpire Alessandro Germani. Zverev, 24, has already been withdrawn from the singles because of his "unsportsmanlike conduct".
The clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club has been badly damaged. A devastating fire has swept through the clubhouse of a Detroit golf course which has hosted many professional tournaments. Flames ripped through the roof at the multi-storey clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township. It was built...
Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA). The ITA said a sample taken on 18 February contained a metabolite of clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Barquero was tested...
American figure skater Adam Rippon is shocked by the case of Kamila Valieva, just like most winter sports fans. After it's all over, Rippon thinks the people around her are the biggest culprits “I think Kamila is a victim in this. But I also think every other girl in...
Graeme McDowell believes Tiger Woods "had an unprecedented equipment advantage over the field" in the summer of 2000 simply because he was using the Nike Tour Accuracy golf ball, one of the first solid core balls prior to the Titleist Pro V1. During the summer of 2000 as McDowell speaks...
Two key figures from Nebraska’s women’s basketball team made their exits this week, prompting a series of rumors regarding potential causes. Early Saturday the program announced that associate head coach Chuck Love had been suspended with pay over a “personal matter.” Shortly thereafter sharpshooting staring guard Ashley Scoggin disappeared from the online lineup.
(#9) Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young 77, (#8) Milford 52. Richfield Springs sophomore Dylan Hosford becomes 10th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points milestone. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Section III Class B quarterfinals. (#1) Little Falls 56, (#8) Hannibal. (#2) General Brown 56, (#7) Oneida 28. (#3) Marcellus 70, (#6)...
HAMILTON, N.Y. - For the third straight season, the Colgate University Raiders men's basketball team will enter the Patriot League postseason tournament as the number one seed. The Raiders beat American University 63-49 at Cotterell Court, Monday, to earn the outright Patriot League regular season title and extend their winning...
After 26 years of pulling his family with him where the best coaching jobs took him, Clint Alexander is going to follow his wife. The Grand Blanc football coach and associate athletic director announced his resignation, following his wife Elaine Alexander to the Blue Ridge School in Saint George, Virginia.
Comments / 0