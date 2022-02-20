ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THON at Penn State, In-Person Marathon Underway

By WKOK Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK – The 50th anniversary THON is underway at Penn State. The annual fundraiser, which students say is the...

PennLive.com

Watch Penn State football players take part in Thon Athlete Hour

Penn State University is celebrating 50 years of the annual Thon event this year. This event consist of a 46-hour long marathon filled with dancing and fun which is held in the Bryce Jordan Center. Thon is a student-run philanthropy event held to raise money to not only fight childhood cancer but to enhance the lives of families and children battling it by supporting the Four Diamonds Foundation which funds pediatric cancer and research at the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX43.com

THON 2022: Here's how to watch live and help celebrate 50 years of the Penn State Dance Marathon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Dance Marathon (THON™) will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its annual 46-hour no-sitting no-sleeping dance marathon, with over 16,500 student volunteers supporting the fight against childhood cancer on February 18-20, 2022 at the Bryce Jordan Center. Over 600 students will stand for 46 hours to show support for children battling cancer and their families. Student volunteers work year-round to raise both funds and awareness while building relationships with families impacted by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Berks sends 5 students to dance in THON

SPRING TWP., Pa. – Five students from Penn State Berks are gearing up to dance for 46 hours straight, participating in this year's THON at State College. The annual dance marathon starts Friday night, but the Berks community came together Thursday to send off their dancers in style. "It's...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Penn State Behrend dance team gears up for THON

Penn State Behrend’s dance team is taking part in an annual tradition that raises millions of dollars for a good cause. On Thursday, Feb. 17, the team arrived at Penn State’s main campus to take part in the THON dance. The 46-hour, non-stop dance featuring hundreds of students kicks off on Friday, Feb. 18. THON […]
ERIE, PA
Centre Daily

Live updates: What to know and what’s happening on Day 2 of Penn State Thon

After the pandemic created a mostly at-home Penn State Thon last year, the 46-hour event is officially underway at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon — the largest student-run philanthropy in the world — started Friday evening and is marking its 50th anniversary. More...
PENN, PA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State Thon raises record-setting $13.76M

STATE COLLEGE — Thon 2022 raised a record-setting $13,756,374.50, the organizers of the 46-hour dance marathon announced at the Bryce Jordan Center on Sunday afternoon. The previous high of $13,343,517.33 was set in 2014. Thon, which was celebrating its 50th year at Penn State this weekend, has now raised...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State shutout Rider; ends dual season undefeated

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – No. 1 Penn State wrestling capped off the dual season in a dominant fashion, beating Rider 45-0 to end the year with a perfect 17-0 record. The win was the Nittany Lions’ second dual shutout of the season. This is the sixth time under Cael Sanderson that the Nittany Lions […]
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
WGAL

Penn State's THON kicks off at Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State's THON got underway Friday evening in State College. Hundreds of dancers and volunteers are gathered at the Bryce Jordan Center, where they will stay on their feet for 46 hours straight to raise money for pediatric cancer research and support children and families affected by childhood cancer.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Sacramento Bee

Penn State Completes Another Undefeated Season Under Cael Sanderson

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson completed his sixth undefeated dual-meet season with a shutout over Rider on Sunday. The top-ranked Lions blanked Rider 45-0 at Rec Hall to finish the regular season at 17-0. Penn State has won 28 consecutive dual meets dating to January 2020, forging the nation's longest win streak.
SPORTS
247Sports

Former Penn State players Pat Freiermuth, Super Bowl champ Nick Scott attend THON

As the Penn State community gathered Saturday during THON weekend, some notable Nittany Lions football alumni were in attendance. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth and Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott — six days removed from becoming a Super Bowl champion — returned to campus for the annual charity dance marathon held at the Bryce Jordan Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

FIRST LOOK: Penn State early enrollee jersey numbers revealed at THON event

Most of Penn State’s 2022 early enrollee true freshmen made their in-jersey debuts Saturday, and they did so at an event that was about much more than football. Former five-star prospects Drew Allar and Nick Singleton were among the seven gridiron rookies who took part in THON’s Athlete Hour at the PSU Multi-Sport Facility on campus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

Watch scenes from the 50th annual Thon event at Penn State University

This weekend marked the 50th celebration of the annual Thon event, which is one of the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. Penn State students took part in a 46-hour long event that requires no-sitting and no-sleeping for a weekend long Penn State Dance Marathon. The purpose of the event is to help raise money for the Four Diamonds Fund, a nonprofit that helps families that are impacted by childhood cancer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2022 Penn State Thon: More Than $13.7 Million Raised To Fight Pediatric Cancer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thon 2022 is over, and more than $13 million was raised to fight pediatric cancer. Event organizers announced Sunday that this year’s event at the Bryce Jordan Center raised $13,756,347.50. The event returned to the arena after going virtual last year due to COVID-19. And the total for THON 2022, Spark Endless Light, is… $13,756,347.50! pic.twitter.com/eh6GY1mKgB — Penn State THON™ (@THON) February 20, 2022 The annual dance marathon raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund to fight pediatric cancer. It began at 6 p.m. on Friday and concluded Sunday at 4 p.m. Students were on their feet the entire time, helping raise money for childhood cancer research. Thon 2022 celebrated its 50th year at Penn State University this weekend. Coming into this year, more than $180 million has been raised over the decades.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

'It's super special': Penn State football players host THON families, discuss what event means to them

Penn State Athletics hosted THON families for Athlete Hour on Saturday afternoon, an annual THON weekend tradition. The THON dance marathon is the largest student-run philanthropy effort in the world, raising money to benefit those affected by pediatric cancer. At this year’s event, 667 Penn State students will dance for 46 straight hours, leading up to the announcement of this year’s fundraising total on Sunday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Centre Daily

Everything you need to know about Penn State’s Thon: How to donate, watch, attend & more

A Penn State tradition like no other — the largest student-run philanthropy in the world — is returning Friday for its 50th anniversary. The Penn State IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon, known affectionately as “Thon,” will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday and run nonstop through 4 p.m. Sunday. For 46 straight hours, more than 650 dancers — and countless student volunteers — will stay on their feet inside the Bryce Jordan Center until colorful balloons rain down, signifying the end.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

