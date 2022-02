Through all the trials, the bouts with illness and injuries, and not qualifying for the District 3 team championships, Chambersburg’s wrestling team kept its sights set on the individual postseason. The Trojans took a big, collective step in the right direction at Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A Section 3 championships, winning it for the third time on the strength of six finalists and three champions in Rylan Carter at 113 pounds, Karl Shindledecker at 126 and Aiden Hight at 189.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO