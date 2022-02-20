ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa plays New York on 4-game home skid

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Rangers (31-13-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-25-5, sixth in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators +163, Rangers -194; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts New York looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Senators are 12-13-4 in conference matchups. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Rangers are 19-5-1 in conference play. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.0 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 26 points. Tkachuk has 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Artemi Panarin has 53 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has nine goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Matt Murray: out (undisclosed), Josh Norris: out (shoulder), Thomas Chabot: out (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Red Wings Have Lineup Choices to Make With Vrana Returning

Like the results of an important test or a response from a prospective employer, this is the news hockey fans across “Hockeytown” have been waiting for:. Forward Jakub Vrana has missed all of the 2021-22 season while recovering from shoulder surgery in the Fall. While he recently joined the Detroit Red Wings at practice wearing a blue non-contact jersey, he has since been cleared to start taking contact. While his return is not imminent, things can change quite quickly in the NHL, and it may only be a matter of days before we learn that the soon-to-be 26-year-old winger is getting ready to make his season debut.
Penguins notebook: Evan Rodrigues snaps long goal-less skid

The 15 goals Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had scored this season before Sunday were something of a surprise. After all, the seven-year veteran had never tallied more than nine during his first six campaigns in the NHL. Still, every interested party — Rodrigues, the team, his agent, etc. —...
Berube wins first NHL start since 2018, Blue Jackets defeat Sabres

COLUMBUS -- J-F Berube made 33 saves in his first NHL start in almost four years when the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Buffalo Sabres 7-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Berube had not started an NHL game since April 6, 2018, when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks, and he had not won an NHL game since April 4, 2018. He got the start because goalies Elvis Merzlikins and Joonas Korpisalo each is out with a lower-body injury.
Maple Leafs acquire G Carter Hutton from Coyotes

2022-02-22 01:17:36 GMT+00:00 - The Arizona Coyotes traded goalie Carter Hutton to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday in exchange for future considerations. Hutton, 36, will join his seventh NHL team. He cleared waivers earlier in the day, meaning he can be assigned directly to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies.
Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
Red Wings weigh options with Joe Veleno: Detroit or Grand Rapids

Joe Veleno has been a fixture in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup since mid-December, playing in the past 22 games. But the team is weighing its options with the young center – whether to keep him on the NHL roster or have him stay in Grand Rapids, where he played two games over the weekend.
Seattle faces New York on 4-game slide

New York Islanders (18-20-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (16-32-4, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +124, Islanders -146; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup with New York as losers of four in a row. The Kraken are 9-16-2 at home. Seattle averages...
Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Drew O'Connor from long-term injured reserve and re-assigned him, as well as forward Radim Zohorna, to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Mark Friedman has also been assigned to WBS on a...
Rangers top Senators to continue post-break success

Igor Shesterkin made 15 of his 29 saves in the third period to earn his 50th career victory Sunday night as the visiting New York Rangers recorded a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. Shesterkin won for the 11th time in his past 13 starts and picked up his 24th...
Josh Anderson notches two goals as Canadiens cruise past Maple Leafs

EditorsNote: Corrects save total for Mrazek; fixes spelling of Anderson in 8th graf. Josh Anderson had two goals and one assist and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Monday night. Cole Caufield added one goal and two assists for the Canadiens, who extended their winning streak...
Edmonton takes on Minnesota, looks for 6th straight victory

LINE: Oilers -110, Wild -110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota. The Oilers are 21-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 13th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals. The Wild...
Florida puts home win streak on the line against Nashville

Nashville Predators (28-18-4, fourth in the Central) vs. Florida Panthers (35-10-5, first in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts Nashville aiming to prolong its nine-game home winning streak. The Panthers are 23-3-0 on their home ice. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with seven shorthanded goals, led by Aleksander Barkov with...
Flyers' Carter Hart out vs. Hurricanes with eye infection

The Philadelphia Flyers will be without a key figure for Monday's holiday afternoon game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Per Adam Kimelman of the NHL's website, Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo confirmed that goalie Carter Hart won't face Carolina due to an eye infection. "The swelling is obviously a big issue...
Igor Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators

Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and the New York Rangers edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night. Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.
Penguins Demote Drew O’Connor, Radim Zohorna to WBS

The Pittsburgh Penguins probably disappointed some fans on Monday when the team demoted Radim Zohorna to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The team also activated second-year pro Drew O’Connor from LTIR and assigned him to WBS, too. Also, defenseman Mark Friedman was assigned to WBS on a conditioning assignment. Friedman, 25,...
