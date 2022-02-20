ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Russian frustration with Finland continues in Olympic final

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3byM_0eJv1SOR00
1 of 5

BEIJING (AP) — The silver medal is the prize no one wants to wear after an Olympic hockey final. So Ivan Fedotov didn’t.

The Russian goaltender held his medal in his hand instead of putting it around his neck after a 2-1 loss in the gold-medal game Sunday to Finland, the country of his birth.

“It’s hard to accept that it isn’t gold,” Fedotov said. “I’m an all-or-nothing person, and it’s hard to accept a defeat. I’ll definitely put it on and enjoy that but later on.”

The NHL’s absence made Fedotov, a 25-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect who has played his whole career so far in Russia, the starting goaltender at the Olympics. Fedotov was born in Finland with Russian-Finnish heritage and grew up in Russia. With the Russians scoring few goals at the Beijing Olympics, his saves made him a star.

“He carried our team the whole tournament,” former Buffalo Sabres forward Mikhail Grigorenko said of Fedotov. “He’s probably the one player that deserved gold the most on this team. But it’s a team sport. And we probably didn’t play well enough in front of him.”

Once again at the Olympics, the Russians just couldn’t cross the “Finnish” line.

Russian gold medal hopes were ended by Finland for the second time in three Olympics. They were upset 3-1 by the Finns in the quarterfinals as hosts of the 2014 Sochi Games. The Russian men’s team has not beaten Finland in Olympic play since 1998.

Finland held on at the end to ensure there would be no repeat for the defending champion Russians. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, the Olympic Athletes from Russia — as they were known because of doping sanctions — were trailing 2-1 with a minute left in the final but clawed back to an overtime victory.

Now branded as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, after another doping dispute, the Russians were the clear pre-tournament favorites once the NHL confirmed in December it wasn’t sending players to the Beijing Games. Despite having a deep roster, they never quite looked dominant on the ice.

From the opening 1-0 win over Switzerland to a 2-1 semifinal victory over Sweden that was settled in an eight-round shootout, the Russians scored first in all six games but had to cling on through a series of close, nervous finishes.

The gold-medal game turned on small margins. After Grigorenko scored in the first period to give the Russians the lead, the Finnish goals each came with traffic in front, the first by Ville Pokka and the second when Hannes Bjorninen redirected a shot by Marko Anttila. Fedotov said he didn’t see the first goal and was fooled by the ricochet on the second.

Even as he rued the loss, Fedotov was happy to be at the Olympics — something which didn’t seem possible for a non-NHL Russian goalie three months ago.

“The NHL didn’t travel and we ended up here,” Fedotov said. “I’m grateful to fate and to everyone that I had this chance to play and to take the team to the final. That’s worth a lot.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 6

Related
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Fedotov
Person
Marko Anttila
Person
Mikhail Grigorenko
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Houston Chronicle

What Eileen Gu told her friends about picking China

Before she became a global sensation and geopolitical lightning rod, Eileen Gu was a girl who liked to run through the streets of San Francisco. “She was an amazing cross-country runner,” said Carin Marrs, who coached Gu in cross-country and track at University High School. “It was an outlet for her.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Russians#Finnish#Finns#Russian Olympic Committee
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

768K+
Followers
393K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy