NHL

Columbus hosts Buffalo after Laine’s 3-goal game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (16-26-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-23-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -162, Sabres +136; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the Buffalo Sabres after Patrik Laine scored three goals in the Blue Jackets’ 7-4 win against the Blackhawks.

The Blue Jackets are 12-14-0 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus serves 7.0 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Kevin Stenlund leads them averaging 0.7.

The Sabres are 8-15-8 in conference play. Buffalo has converted on 19.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 10, Columbus won 4-3. Jakub Voracek recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 20 goals and has 37 points. Laine has 10 goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 37 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 18 assists. Alex Tuch has eight assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: day to day (lower body), Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

