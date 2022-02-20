ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Edmonton takes on Minnesota, looks for 6th straight victory

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Minnesota Wild (30-13-3, third in the Central) vs. Edmonton Oilers (28-18-3, third in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -110, Wild -110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton will attempt to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Minnesota.

The Oilers are 21-8-0 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton ranks 13th in the NHL with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Wild are 16-11-1 in conference games. Minnesota averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 87 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Leon Draisaitl has 10 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Kirill Kaprizov leads the Wild with 23 goals and has 61 points. Mats Zuccarello has 16 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

