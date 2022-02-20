ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IA

Shelby County Supervisors set public hearing for Maximum Tax Dollars

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZieH_0eJv16Iw00

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this past week set a public hearing date for consideration of the County Maximum Tax Dollars Asking for Fiscal Year 2023

According to the meeting minutes, the hearing will be held March 2nd at 9:00 a.m. at the Supervisors Chambers in the Courthouse. The proposed percentage change for requested tax dollars – general services is 7.94. The proposed percentage change for requested tax dollars – rural services is 5.03.

Increases in the budget include wage increases per union negotiations and state mandate, Inflation, Departmental revenue decrease causing wages to be drawn from General Basic in the future, and increase capital outlay for road rock.

The full notice is posted online at shelbcounty.iowa.gov under Legal Notices.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Griswold School Board approves Substitute Raises: Reach Tentative Contract Agreement with Certified Staff

(Griswold) The Griswold School Board approved pay increases for sub-para-educators and substitute teachers effective immediately on Monday. Superintendent Dave Henrichs says the increase is due to the worker shortage. Additionally, the Griswold School Board approved a tentative agreement with the certified staff on February 15. Henrichs says the deal is...
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

RPA-13 Seeks Applications to Fund Trails and other Off-Road Infrastructure

(Atlantic) Regional Planning Authority 13, the transportation planning region for Cass, Fremont, Montgomery, and Page counties designated by the Iowa Department of Transportation, seeks applications for projects that support trails and other off-road, non-driver infrastructure through its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP). Eligible entities within the four RPA-13 counties are encouraged to apply.
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Shelby County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Shelby County, IA
Government
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board Meeting Recap

(Audubon) Audubon Superintendent Eric Trager spoke to the School Board Monday night about the impact of the 2.5 percent supplemental state aid for the district. Trager said that will result in about $215,000 worth of new money for the district. In other news, the School Board approved the Audubon Education...
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Higher Staff Ratios for Childcare Moving Forward

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa Senate have approved a regulatory change that would allow child care centers to have higher staff-to-child ratios. Republican Senator Jeff Edler of State Center says one person could oversee up to seven two-year-olds. He says they are trying to provide some help as the workforce shortages continue to challenge Iowans. Democrats opposed the move. Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque says the bill is a recipe for disaster and could compromise the safety of children. The bill now goes to the House where members have already begun considering changing the staff-to-child ratios in Iowa childcare centers.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Concerned About Statewide Sales Tax Proposal

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she has concerns about the Senate GOP’s idea to convert more than 800 local option sales taxes into one statewide tax to help fill the empty Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Fund. Reynolds says the move imposes a one percent sales tax in three counties and four dozen cities that aren’t collecting it today. She says the state has to be careful about raising taxes right now with inflation at a 40-year high. Reynolds says fellow Republicans in the House and Senate are about two-thirds of the way toward reaching a final agreement on a tax plan.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maximum Tax Dollars#Shelby Co#The Supervisors Chambers
Western Iowa Today

Racial Profiling Bill Dead This Year

(Des Moines, IA) –The Governor’s proposal to ban racial profiling by law enforcement is likely dead for the second year in a row. The bill was filed just a few days ahead of a legislative deadline. And Republican leaders didn’t bring it up for a single hearing. Reynolds says she will continue to work on it and continue to do what she can to make progress. Reynolds hasn’t publicly advocated for her standalone anti-racial profiling bill this year.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Senate Leader Say Tax Credits Part Of Corporate Tax Discussion

(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says tax credits are a part of the discussion as Senate Republicans press to cut the corporate income tax rate. A new report shows the State of Iowa issued nearly 44 million dollars worth of tax refunds last year to corporations claiming a tax credit for research activities. Whitver says if the state is going to give out all these tax credits and exemptions then they can’t get the rate low enough. He says they want to balance that, so the state is more competitive.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Axne tired of Voting on Government Continuation Bills

(Washington D.C.) Last week, the U.S. House and Senate passed a government’s continuing resolution bill before the February 18 government shutdown deadline. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says this was her ninth vote to continue government operations. She says Washington needs to start completing its budget in a timelier manner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

Governor Signs School Funding Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the first bill into law from this session of the Iowa Legislature. Reynolds signed the bill which provides Iowa school districts a two-and-a-half percent increase in funding for each student in the next budget year. The plan Republicans backed gives schools an estimated 159 million dollars in new money. Democrats say that isn’t enough money, and sought to raise school funding by 300 million dollars this year.
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Governor Announces Plans For Distributing Retention Bonuses

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s office has released information on retention bonuses of one-thousand dollars that the governor announced in January for some workers. The Department of Education will issue payments to qualifying teachers, local law enforcement agencies can request payment through Iowa Grants Online. Certified peace officers employed by the State of Iowa will receive payment through their regular state paycheck. Qualifying Department of Corrections personnel will receive payment through their regular state paycheck, and child care workers will be able to apply through the Department of Human Services web page starting later this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Approves Tax Incentives For Multiple Businesses

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board today approved awards for four Iowa companies. Cargill received state tax benefits to modernize its Fort Dodge facility equipment where it makes food ingredients from corn. Cold-Link Logistics of Miami, Florida was given state incentives for a multi-phased cold storage facility planned in Sioux City that would create 60 new jobs. Hydrite Chemical was awarded tax benefits to help expand its Waterloo facility which manufacturers and distributes chemical products in the U-S. They also plan to expand the transportation fleet and warehouse space and create 20 jobs. Buena Vista County Platinum Crush was awarded tax benefits to develop a soybean crushing facility near Alta in Buena Vista County. The company predicts the facility will crush 38 million bushels of soybeans annually when fully operational in 2024. The project is expected to create 51 jobs.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Private Scholarship Plan Kept Alive By House Speaker

(Des Moines, IA) — The governor’s plan for state-funded private school scholarships remains eligible for debate as House Speaker Pat Grassley used his authority to shift the bill to another House committee. The bill as currently written did not have enough support among Republicans on the House Education Committee, dooming its chances of clearing the panel by today’s (Friday’s) deadline for a committee vote. Grassley has reassigned the bill to the House Appropriations Committee, where all bills are eligible for a vote at any time. He says they want to have further discussions and see if there is a way to get the support needed.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy