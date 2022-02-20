Shelby County Supervisors set public hearing for Maximum Tax Dollars

(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors this past week set a public hearing date for consideration of the County Maximum Tax Dollars Asking for Fiscal Year 2023

According to the meeting minutes, the hearing will be held March 2nd at 9:00 a.m. at the Supervisors Chambers in the Courthouse. The proposed percentage change for requested tax dollars – general services is 7.94. The proposed percentage change for requested tax dollars – rural services is 5.03.

Increases in the budget include wage increases per union negotiations and state mandate, Inflation, Departmental revenue decrease causing wages to be drawn from General Basic in the future, and increase capital outlay for road rock.

The full notice is posted online at shelbcounty.iowa.gov under Legal Notices.