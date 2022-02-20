ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr: Amazing to know what winning AFCON meant to Senegal

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford attacker Ismaila Sarr admits he's yet to come down after the high of winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. The Lions of Teranga beat Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the final following a tight affair which ended goalless after extra-time, with Sarr playing the first 70 minutes in...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Mohamed Salah is Real Madrid’s Mbappé Plan B

For most, the assumption is that Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid in the summer is a done deal, with Los Blancos expected to bring in the long-admired 23-year-old French superstar as the new centrepiece of the storied Spanish club. Following a rather drab showing by Mbappé’s presumed future employers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea host LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side play the first leg at home before travelling to France for the reverse tie next month on March 16. The Champions League holders will be looking to extend their winning run to...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Napoli blow chance at Serie A lead with draw against Cagliari ahead of Europa League clash vs. Barcelona

After AC Milan's draw against Salernitana and Inter Milan's defeat against Sassuolo over the weekend, Napoli had the chance to become Serie A leaders. Luciano Spalletti's team, however, drew 1-1 against a Cagliari side sitting in the relegation zone but led by former Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri (you can catch all the Serie A action on Paramount+). The match was full of emotions from the opening whistle even if both goals of the night happened in the second part of the game. Napoli's goalkeeper David Ospina made a terrible mistake on Gaston Pereiro's shot that gave the lead to the home team. Cagliari were the best side for most of the game time but Napoli managed to score the equalizer with Victor Osimhen's header before the end of the match. The Nigerian striker came in from the bench and scored his seventh Serie A goal of the season. While he was likely held in reserve in order to be fresh to lead Napoli's attack on Thursday in the Europa League against Barcelona, Spalletti may come to regret the decision given that Napoli only managed 7 shots and 1.40 expected goals as compared to Cagliari's 13 and 1.97.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Watford#Equatorial Guinea#Algeria#Hornets#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Youri Tielemans and Ruben Neves are NOT the answer to Manchester United's midfield woes, insists Rio Ferdinand - as he warns his old club not to sign them both due to their lack of 'mobility'

Rio Ferdinand has advised Manchester United to avoid signing Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans. A midfield signing is believed to be the priority for the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. United face the prospect of losing Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Chelsea suffer double injury blow as Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech both hobble off in Champions League win

Chelsea's comfortable 2-0 win over Lille in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash was slightly overshadowed by second-half injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech. Germany forward Kai Havertz nodded in Ziyech's fizzing corner, before Christian Pulisic slotted home from N'Golo Kante's threaded pass in a dominant last-16 first-leg victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes HISTORY as he becomes the FIRST player in the 21st century to score hat-tricks in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and now LaLiga after stellar three-goal Barcelona display against Valencia on Sunday

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made history after becoming the first player to score hat-tricks in four of Europe's top leagues in the 21st century. The 32-year-old, in just his third appearance for the Catalans, netted three times in Barca's 4-1 victory against Valencia on Sunday, after the referee deemed that the former Arsenal man had scored instead of team-mate Pedri.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'If Liverpool are still interested in Raphinha and Bowen I don’t think negotiations are going well' - Former Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

Former Tottenham and Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been speaking about Mohamed Salah's contract situation amid continued links with Jarrod Bowen and Raphinha. The Egyptian is out of contract in June 2023, meaning he has just under 18 months left to run. Negotiations have been going on over the past few months without a resolution being reached as of yet.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Immobile on top: Race for the 2021/22 Serie A Golden Boot

The Serie A is widely considered as the best and most competitive league in the world, with a number of great players plying their trade in England. As we head into the business end of the 2021/22 season, there have been some who have been prolific in front of goal as compared to the others.
SOCCER
ESPN

Napoli draw at Cagliari on late Osimhen header amid Serie A title chase

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's late header earned Serie A title chasers Napoli a 1-1 draw at Cagliari on Monday. With both leaders AC Milan and second-placed Internazionale dropping points over the weekend, the door was left open for Napoli to return to the summit with victory in Sardinia, but the visitors struggled to really get going.
MLS
ESPN

Wolves boost European hopes with 2-1 win over Leicester

Wolverhampton Wanderers' boosted their chances of European football next season as they held off a resurgent Leicester City to secure a 2-1 win at the Molineux in the Premier League on Sunday. - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access. The home side got off to the perfect start when Ruben...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Napoli miss chance to go top of Serie A with 1-1 draw at Cagliari

Napoli missed the chance to go top of Serie A after Victor Osimhen's 87th-minute header salvaged them a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Cagliari. Gaston Pereiro put Cagliari ahead near the hour mark with a long, bouncing shot, after which the Sardinian club had numerous chances to add to their lead, but Osimhen came off the bench to level the scores with three minutes to go on Monday night.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Jose Mourinho ‘faces three-game ban after accusing referee of being a Juventus SPY’ in meltdown against Verona

ROMA boss Jose Mourinho could be banned for up to three games after reportedly accusing a top-flight referee of working against his side on behalf of rivals Juventus. Italian daily newspaper La Stampa reports that during Roma's Serie A clash with Verona on Saturday, Mourinho shouted at official Luca Pairetto: "They sent you here on purpose, Juventus sent you."
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Hodgson on confidence, scoring goals and facing his former side

Watford boss Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before the Hornets host Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Hodgson is sure Watford's win over Aston Villa - their first victory since November - will help his side gain confidence: "The players were delighted to get that win, especially after playing well. It has got to have been good for the confidence."
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy