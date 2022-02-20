ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Franklin to strike UK on Sunday as amber warning issued by Met Office

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DNO4z_0eJv0wiK00

Storm Franklin is set to strike the UK on Sunday just two days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left 1.4 million homes without power.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind which could cause “travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property” in Northern Ireland.

Milder yellow warnings for wind also cover Wales and most of England from midday until 3pm, and the North West and Northern Ireland from midday until midnight.

Identical wind warnings have been issued for Monday.

Environment agencies have also issued hundreds of alerts for flooding across the UK.

This comes just two days after Storm Eunice caused what providers believe was a record national outage over a 24-hour period on Friday, with around 1.4 million homes affected.

Some 83,000 people were still without power on Sunday morning, according to the Energy Networks Association.

The Environment Agency has issued 44 flood warnings where “flooding is likely” for locations mainly in the north and west of England, and 117 alerts where “flooding is possible” for the north-western half of the UK, London and the south coast.

Some 18 flood warnings and seven alerts have also been issued across the Scottish Borders, Ayrshire, Orkney and the Western Isles by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Natural Resources Wales has issued six flood warnings for areas just east of Shrewsbury, and 25 alerts covering much of the country.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What are the changes to Covid rules across the four UK nations?

Scotland has followed England in announcing plans to end some coronavirus restrictions, with the legal requirement to wear face masks in some settings to be scrapped from March 21. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed the country’s certification scheme will “come to an end” on Monday February 28....
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Storm Franklin: More than 70 homes evacuated in Manchester

More than 70 homes in south Manchester have been evacuated over flooding fears as Storm Franklin batters the UK. The Environment Agency issued alerts - indicating a possible danger to life - for 430 properties in Didsbury and Northenden after the River Mersey reached record levels. People left their homes...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
BBC

Flood and travel warnings in place across the West Midlands

Multiple flood warnings are in place in the West Midlands region as a yellow weather warning for wind remains. Flood warnings apply on rivers across the region with the River Clun breaking its banks. Rail companies are advising people to delay journeys as service reductions are in place. Trees have...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Huge lorry topples over on motorway in dramatic footage of 100mph gales

Dramatic footage shows the moment a large lorry is toppled by gale force winds as Storm Eunice battered the UK.Video captured on the M4 in southern Wales shows the heavy goods vehicle wobble as it travels on the road between Pyle and Margam.A huge gust of wind then sends the vehicle careering from side to side before it turns over onto its side and slides long the tarmac.Others motorists can be seen slowing down as an "abnormal loads" vehicle tails slightly behind.Watch the dramatic moment a lorry toppled over on the M4 due to strong winds #StormEuniceFull story here:...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

GP plunged 300ft to his death in Lake District at spot where he proposed to wife 27 years earlier

A GP plunged 300ft to his death when revisiting a mountain ridge in Cumbria where he had proposed to his wife nearly three decades earlier.Dr Jamie Butler, who worked as a medic for Manchester City football club, fell from Striding Edge in the Lake District last November.An inquest heard he fell when mist descended on the mountain, resulting in poor visibility.Dr Butler, 54, proposed to wife Margaret on the same spot 27 years earlier in 1994, she said.The couple, from Altrincham in Greater Manchester, had been walking up the mountain together to revisit the beauty spot.They set out early on...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Natural Resources Wales#Environment Protection#Extreme Weather#The Met Office#The Environment Agency
The Independent

Norwegian passengers suffer panic attacks during nightmare 10-hour Storm Eunice diversion

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
Daily Mail

Ambulance trusts had 50 complaints last year after abandoning vulnerable patients - including a blind patient forced to wander round a hospital car park for two hours and another dropped at the wrong house

Ambulance trusts have revealed they are receiving dozens of complaints each year about vulnerable patients being dropped off in compromising positions. East of England Ambulance Service left a blind patient in a hospital car park to wander around for two hours, before they were eventually guided to the correct place by a member of the public.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

UK weather: Met Office issues gale warnings as ‘powerful’ Storm Dudley threatens wet week

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning across northern UK as 90mph winds are expected to batter parts of the nation next week.The alert is in place from 6pm on Wednesday, 16 February to Thursday, 17 February at 6pm and is set to hit much of Scotland and north England. Following Storm Corrie two weeks ago, the Met Office told The Independent that it is “probable” the gale could be upgraded to Storm Dudley as early as Monday.The forecaster said: “Very strong westerly winds are expected to develop across western Scotland and northern Northern Ireland later Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Storms: Shrewsbury flood barriers go up as venues close and events called off

The first line of Shrewsbury's flood defences is going up in readiness for potentially high water levels caused by two storms that are about to hit the UK. Shropshire Council said it had been notified by the Environment Agency that the barriers at Frankwell will remain in place until further notice, to protect the area from flood water from the River Severn.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Storm Eunice: Wales' coastline battered by strong winds

Hundreds of homes are without power after Storm Eunice hit the Welsh coastline. There is a risk to life as the Met Office red weather warning begins, with gusts in excess of 90mph (145km/h) forecast. The rare red warning - the most severe - covers parts of south Wales. A...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Flood warnings map: Where are the alerts in the UK?

STORM Franklin has brought floods, high winds and new weather warnings with it. There are flood warnings in place across the UK from the Met Office. Most flood warnings are concentrated on the Midlands and the North of England. Manchester. There are two severe flood warnings in the UK and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Ice, wind and heavy rain warnings for next three days as Met Office issues new alerts after storm

The Met Office has issued stark weather warnings for ice, rain and wind over the next three days in the wake of record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.More to follow...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
119K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy