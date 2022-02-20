STATS SHOCKER: Tuchel speechless as Chelsea striker Lukaku records lowest EVER possession numbers

Thomas Tuchel revealed he took Chelsea’s club-record signing Romelu Lukaku out of the firing line for the 2-0 Champions League win over Lille.Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic hit the net as Chelsea produced a fine last-16 first-leg victory at Stamford Bridge, with £98million striker Lukaku an unused replacement.Lukaku had registered a Premier League record-low seven touches in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, amid continued struggles to find his west London niche.Havertz and Pulisic starred as Champions League holders Chelsea put one foot in the quarter-finals, before boss Tuchel explained his decision to protect his talismanic Belgian striker.“It was not...
Comments / 0