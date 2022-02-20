STATS SHOCKER: Tuchel speechless as Chelsea striker Lukaku records lowest EVER possession numbers

Romelu Lukaku doesn’t step on the pitch, but Chelsea put more than a foot in the quarter-finals.Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic got the touches that matter in the absence of the striker, in a 2-0 win over Lille that was so routine it felt more like a Champions League group game than a knock-out. That's a problem for the competition, but the bigger problem for Chelsea – and the main significance from this game – was the fact both Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech went off injured.They may now join Lukaku on the bench for Sunday’s League Cup final against...

UEFA ・ 3 HOURS AGO