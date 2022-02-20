ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Denied birth certificates, thousands of children in the UAE go without schooling and health care

By Katie McQue
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI — Chinwe’s sons are 4 and 6, yet officially they don’t exist. After she gave birth, Chinwe and her husband could not afford to pay the medical bills, totaling $16,000, and the hospital refused to give them the documents needed for birth certificates until the debt was settled, she...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Haven Tribune

Home health worker shortage strands patients without necessary care

Frail older adults are finding it harder than ever to get paid help amid acute staff shortages at home health agencies. Several trends are fueling the shortages: Hospitals and other employers are hiring away home health workers with better pay and benefits. Many aides have fallen ill or been exposed to COVID-19 during the recent surge of omicron cases and must quarantine for a time. And staffers are burned out after working during the pandemic in difficult, anxiety-provoking circumstances.
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Prioritise children’s safety in health and care Bill, Government urged

The NSPCC warns that proposed changes to NHS structures could destabilise safeguarding partnerships that ‘already need urgent improvement’. Children may be less safe under proposed changes to NHS structures which could destabilise safeguarding partnerships that “already need urgent improvement”, a charity has warned. The NSPCC said...
KIDS
CBS Miami

Report: Florida Failed To Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Health Care Claims For State’s Sickest Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Problems for Floridians receiving Medicaid. According to the Associated Press, Florida failed to pay tens of thousands of health care claims for the state’s sickest children. The state says a software glitch is to blame. Executives at Sunshine State Health Plan Inc. say the payment glitches stemmed from the company’s October 1 merger with the second-largest payment vendor, Wellcare of Florida Inc. We’re working to learn if the issue has been resolved.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Certificates#Child Health#Health Care#Gulf Arab#Filipino#Philippine#Uae
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
Country
Philippines
Country
United Arab Emirates
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Mental health worker left furious after returning home from 13-hour hospital shift to find Hermes delivery driver had emptied her POT PLANTS onto her newly revamped doorstep in an attempt to hide her parcel

A Hermes customer was aghast to find soil strewn across her doorstep after a delivery driver emptied a plant pot in a clumsy attempt to hide her parcel. Mental health support worker Siobhan Redfern, 24, returned home from a 13-hour shift to discover the mess outside her front door in Maidstone, Kent, on Wednesday, February 16.
MENTAL HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
U.S. POLITICS
Wyoming News

Health care

It goes without saying that health care workers have experienced unprecedented conditions since the start of the pandemic in 2020—conditions that show little sign of letting up anytime soon. In New York, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have already surpassed last winter’s peak. According to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, omicron will reach its peak in February 2022. Between very high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, long hours, poor access to life-saving personal protective equipment, and trauma resulting from exposure to mass death, it’s no wonder that health care workers are leaving the field in record-high numbers. The situation is severe enough that a bill intended to provide health care workers with training to address suicide, burnout, mental health conditions, and substance use disorders passed the House of Representatives in December 2021.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Which U.S. communities sent money to support the Canadian trucker protests?

Residents in wealthy enclaves across the United States — from Beverly Hills, Calif., to suburbs of Austin, to Florida beach communities — sent millions of dollars to support trucker convoys that occupied the Canadian capital and shut down commerce at key border crossings between the two nations, according to a Washington Post analysis of leaked fundraising data posted online over the past 48 hours.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy