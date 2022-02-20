Denied birth certificates, thousands of children in the UAE go without schooling and health care

It goes without saying that health care workers have experienced unprecedented conditions since the start of the pandemic in 2020—conditions that show little sign of letting up anytime soon. In New York, COVID-19-related hospitalizations have already surpassed last winter’s peak. According to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, omicron will reach its peak in February 2022. Between very high risk of exposure to the coronavirus, long hours, poor access to life-saving personal protective equipment, and trauma resulting from exposure to mass death, it’s no wonder that health care workers are leaving the field in record-high numbers. The situation is severe enough that a bill intended to provide health care workers with training to address suicide, burnout, mental health conditions, and substance use disorders passed the House of Representatives in December 2021.

