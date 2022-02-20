UK must deal with Russian money in the City, Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 19, 2022. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Britain has an issue with Russian money funnelling through the City of London and it must be dealt with, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

Johnson has threatened to impose harsh sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine, with Russian companies blocked from raising capital on financial markets, and the ownership of companies and properties revealed.

"We have an issue with Russian money in the city," Johnson told the BBC. "We've got to deal with that."

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

