Florida State

Turning the Sunshine State into a state of hate

By Renée Graham Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a reassuring nod from her classmate — a girl wearing a hijab — a student walks to the front of a classroom to read her essay. “Tell us about your hero,” her teacher says. “I have two heroes,” the student begins. “My two...

www.bostonglobe.com

FOX21News.com

S Carolina push to be 49th state with hate crime law stalls

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It took South Carolina lawmakers only two months to act when a female college student was kidnapped and killed by a man posing as an Uber driver. The Legislature acted swiftly to prevent such crimes in the future. By comparison, state Rep. Wendell Gilliard says,...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Atlantic

Florida’s Bonefish Are Riddled With Human Drugs

This post was originally published by Hakai. A slender forked tail suddenly pokes through the surface of the shallow waters around Biscayne Bay, Florida, some 150 feet in front of where our small skiff is floating. The tail belongs to a bonefish, a skittish and elegant species with an elongated body roughly the length of an adult male’s forearm and so called because of its numerous little bones. The fish is busily using its slim snout to dig in the sediment and seagrass for crabs, shrimp, and other good things to eat. As it does so, the tip of its tail pops up, and Nicholas Castillo, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida International University, calls excitedly, “It’s tailing.”
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
Voice of America

South Florida Has a Peacock Problem

The large, colorful birds called peacocks have spent the last 20 years walking through cities in South Florida with nothing to worry about. They are protected under the law. However, local leaders voted recently to permit individual cities to remove the birds from unwanted areas. The Miami Herald newspaper reported that cities just need to have a plan to remove the birds without killing them.
96.9 WOUR

10 Things People HATE About Living in New York State

Living in the Northeast is just a different animal. People have a different demeanor. The weather toughens you up and the way of life is a bit different than if you live in the southeast, midwest, or west coast. I've lived in New York State my whole life, all of...
