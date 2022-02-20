ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denied their medal ceremony, U.S. figure skaters are leading an anti-doping movement

By Les Carpenter
Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — Their plight had become one of the biggest stories of the Olympics, and in the hours before the Closing Ceremonies, the American figure skaters who had yet to receive their silver medals from the team event would not depart quietly Sunday afternoon. Take this survey and...

www.washingtonpost.com

Washington Post

Mikaela Shiffrin’s final event of Beijing Olympics ends just shy of bronze medal

BEIJING — The last act of Mikaela Shiffrin’s Beijing Olympics was a group hug with her teammates beyond the finish line at the end of the bronze medal match of the mixed-team parallel event at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre. It wasn’t even clear if Shiffrin and her American teammates knew if they had won or lost — they lost — but there was a smile, or something close to it, on Shiffrin’s face.
SPORTS
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

There are no more medals up for grabs at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Finland defeated the Russian Olympic Committee in men’s hockey to earn the final gold of the Beijing Games. Meanwhile, the ROC took the last remaining silver. With the men’s hockey competition over, all 109 events at...
SPORTS
AFP

Beijing Olympics closes after golden moments and doping storm

The Beijing Winter Olympics have closed with IOC chief Thomas Bach hailing a smoothly run event and a "safe Games" in the midst of the Covid pandemic, but the gold medals were overshadowed by a doping controversy. The Games ended on Sunday in the "Bird's Nest" stadium, just as they had when the Chinese capital hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics, in a snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially-distanced crowd. As he declared the Games over and handed over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, the International Olympic Committee president Bach hailed an "unforgettable Olympic experience". The Games produced bright new stars including China's Californian-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu, who won two gold medals to cement her huge popularity in the host nation.
WORLD
Washington Post

Canadian truck drivers distance themselves from ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

In just a matter of weeks, Canadian truck drivers protesting coronavirus vaccine mandates became the unexpected darlings of the global right wing. Republican politicians showered the truckers, who descended on the Canadian capital, with praise. Copycat convoys gathered from New Zealand to France. The protests against U.S. and Canadian regulations...
PROTESTS
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
Reuters

Spanish figure skater Barquero tests positive for banned substance

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spanish figure skater Laura Barquero tested positive for a prohibited substance during the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Tuesday. The ITA said Barquero returned an adverse analytical finding for a metabolite of Clostebol, which is on the prohibited list of the...
SPORTS
UPI News

Britain defeats Japan for gold medal in women's curling

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain won the gold medal in the women's curling event after defeating Japan by a score of 10-3 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday. It was the first time the country won a gold medal in curling since 2002 when Rhona Martin skipped her team to a win in Salt Lake City.
WORLD
Fox News

Winter Olympics 2022: Francesco Friedrich gets 4th bobsled gold as Germans dominate

Double gold in Pyeongchang, double gold in Beijing. Francesco Friedrich won everything the Olympics had to offer once again. The world’s best bobsledder finished off a dominating Olympics by the world’s sliding superpower, winning the four-man race at the Beijing Games on Sunday. He won the two- and four-man events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, then repeated the feat in Beijing -- the first double-double in Olympic bobsled history.
SPORTS

