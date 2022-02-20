Shipman Park tennis courts to close for repairs

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, warning that President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine amounted to "the beginning of a Russian invasion." "We still believe that Russia is poised to go much further and launch a massive military attack against Ukraine," Biden said.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday in a verdict that affirmed what family members and civil rights activists said all along: that he was chased down and killed because he was Black.
London CNN Business — The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia’s huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine. Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new clash involving religion and the rights of LGBTQ people in the case of a Colorado web designer who says her religious beliefs prevent her from offering wedding website designs to gay couples. The high court said Tuesday...
A defense attorney at the federal trial of three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights said during closing arguments Tuesday that Floyd's death was a tragedy, but not necessarily a crime. Robert Paule said officers at the scene were doing what was best for Floyd —...
The world was facing up to a new phase in the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday, with Kyiv bracing for a potential conflict with Russia and the West moving to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence...
U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
(CNN) — Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media app aimed at taking on Twitter, launched on Monday. So I decided to get in on the action, setting up my own account to see what it was all about. The process of signing up seemed simple. I downloaded the Truth...
Colombia's highest court on Monday issued an order decriminalizing abortion until 24 weeks of pregnancy. The Constitutional Court's ruling makes Colombia the fourth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion, according to The Associated Press, following Cuba, Uruguay and Argentina. Judge Alberto Rojas Ríos, co-writer of the 5-4 ruling in favor...
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled her planned virtual engagements and is still suffering from mild cold-like symptoms after a positive Covid-19 test over the weekend, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement over email. She will continue with "light duties" on Tuesday, although the statement did...
