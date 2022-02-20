ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp optimistic over Diogo Jota injury but admits Roberto Firmino is out 'for a while'

By Tom Gott
90min.com
 2 days ago

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool have had some good news about the fitness of striker Diogo Jota but are less hopeful about Brazilian Roberto Firmino. Jota was ruled out in the build-up to Saturday's 3-1 win over Norwich because of an ankle injury, while Firmino was a late omission from the...

www.90min.com

