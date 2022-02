Jurgen Klopp optimistic over Diogo Jota injury but admits Roberto Firmino is out 'for a while'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not yet know whether forwards Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.The pair both missed the weekend win over Norwich, Jota with an ankle problem and Firmino a thigh muscle issue, and will sit out the midweek visit of Leeds.Jota appears to have more chance of making the Wembley clash against Chelsea, with Klopp admitting after the victory over the Canaries his injury was better than they first thought, but both are facing a race against time.“It’s too early. I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not,” he told the club’s website.“I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.“We have to see how the specific issues develop, but we obviously will try everything.” Read More Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum BrendaDWP admits wrongly denying disabled people benefits at record rateCovid self-isolation ends Thursday and free tests scrapped 1 April

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO