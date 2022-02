Failure is not more painful than doing nothing. We figure things out by taking action, not by thinking about taking action. Being consistent is key to accomplishing our goals. My client, "Annie," was a professional photographer who put her career on hold when she had children. Ten years later, she’d barely picked up her camera even though she loved photography and was eager to resume her career. Instead, she beat herself up for letting her skills go dormant. She criticized herself for being financially dependent on her husband. And she lamented the fact that she’d lost her identity outside of being a wife and mom.

