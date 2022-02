LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 5/5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2) returns home to host Kansas State (14-12, 6-8) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. CST on ESPN. Holding a two-game lead in the loss column in the 2022 Big 12 race, Kansas won its third-straight contest with a 71-58 victory at West Virginia on Feb. 19. Kansas State has won two of its last three games and is looking to rebound from an 82-79 overtime loss at Oklahoma State Feb. 19.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO