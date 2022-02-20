ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

These floating charging points will let ships draw electricity from offshore wind farms – and could recharge battery-powered vessels of the future

By Abby Wallace
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7h7F_0eJuxwid00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptZlB_0eJuxwid00
A rendering of the Stillstrom charging buoy.

Maersk Supply Service.

  • Shipping giant Maersk has developed an offshore electricity recharging system named Stillstrom.
  • Stillstrom recharging buoys would connect ships to electricity generated by offshore wind farms.
  • A pilot Stillstrom buoy will launch off the UK coast in 2022.
The Stillstrom charging buoy is designed to cut emissions from idling ships
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284g7U_0eJuxwid00

Maersk Supply Service.

Danish shipping firm Maersk Supply Service is to launch an electricity charging system that will give ships access to renewable energy while they're at sea.

The Stillstrom venture comprises a collection of offshore buoys that allow ships to plug into electricity generated by offshore wind farms, as well as onshore power-generation sites. The project aims to cut the use of fuel-burning generators used by ships to power onboard systems while they're anchored or moored.

Sebastian Klasterer Toft, a project manager for Stillstrom, told Insider that Stillstrom was a "natural solution" to the problem of emissions from idling ships. "That was an issue that we saw in our own fleet," he said.

The Stillstrom buoys will source electricity from offshore wind farms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXXuH_0eJuxwid00

Maersk Supply Service.

Ships would be able to use the Stillstrom buoys as mooring points and as sources of electricity.

The buoys would be connected by cables to nearby offshore wind farms or onshore electricity-generation sites.

Stillstrom has been under development since 2019. A pilot charging buoy will take to the seas in 2022.

According to Toft, the venture's aim for 2022 is to "prove the concept." It would then aim to install the system at 50 to 100 ports over the next 5 years.

The first Stillstrom buoy is to launch off the coast of the UK in 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dHXI_0eJuxwid00

Maersk Supply Service.

The pilot buoy is destined for the east coast of the UK, at a wind farm operated by Ørsted, Maersk's partner in the Stillstrom venture.

The buoy will be tested by one of Ørsted's service operations vessels, which will be able to hook up to the buoy and draw electricity from it.

The Stillstrom buoys vary in size but the pilot buoy is about 10 meters in diameter.

Toft said: "The first one is truly a pilot buoy, where we can test everything out and we can also change our components if something doesn't work the way we thought it would work."

The buoys can be located a few miles from their electricity source
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y4CPM_0eJuxwid00

Maersk Supply Service.

The buoys can be located a few miles away from their electricity source.

According to Toft, the buoys would be deployed in the "outer anchor zone" of ports, which is where ships wait before moving into port. Here, Toft said, the buoys would cover the "hotel load" of anchoring ships – the electricity they require to power domestic functions for crew members.

Maersk said the same technology could be used to charge battery-powered and hybrid-electric ships.

The venture is moving faster in ports where shore power is already developed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bMsM8_0eJuxwid00

Maersk Supply Service.

Toft declined to comment to Insider on the costs involved with Stillstrom but said Maersk was "investing heavily" in the project.

He said the venture would initially focus on locations that shared a "willingness to invest in this kind of technology," and areas where shore power could already be tapped. He pinpointed Europe, America, and parts of Asia.

"This is a global product because shipping is global but we also recognise that right now it is just going faster in some geographies than others," Toft said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The future of electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The use of electric vehicles has increased substantially in recent years but the development of an appropriate charging infrastructure remains a challenge. Roads with dynamic wireless charging could provide an answer. Road transportation is going electric - though not fast enough. Road vehicles account for 19% of total global energy...
CARS
BBC

Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm re-approved by government

An offshore wind farm capable of generating electricity for nearly two million homes has been re-approved by government after consent was previously overturned by a High Court judge. Vattenfall's 1.8-gigawatt Norfolk Vanguard project had been granted consent by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). Campaigners had raised...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind Farms#Wind Farm#Ships#Shipping#Maersk Supply Service#Stillstrom Buoy#Danish#Rsted
The Independent

‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The New Yorker

When a Cruise Ship Is as Big as Its Port

The poet and filmmaker Odveig Klyve has lived for several decades in Stavanger, on the west coast of Norway. The city encircles its harbor, on hillsides that slope down to the seafront. It has been a site of international commerce for hundreds of years, Klyve said, first for herring fishing, then international shipping, then the oil industry. “It has always been a city linked to the sea and what the sea can give,” she told me recently, over Zoom. In the short film “View,” Klyve also shows what a maritime enterprise can take away.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

US-bound cargo ship carrying 4,000 Porsches and Volkswagens catches fire in middle of Atlantic: Portuguese Navy airlifts 22-man crew from tiny lifeboats after they abandoned ship

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens has caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Portugal's navy said 22 crew members evacuated from the massive cargo ship into lifeboats as it sat ablaze and adrift after it caught fire near the mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. The Felicity Ace sounded...
CARS
Washington Examiner

China's fishing fleets are ruining the oceans

Communist China operates hundreds of thousands of fishing vessels. Operating as vast superfleets, they feed a voracious domestic market and have no regard for sustainability or the interests of other nations. It's a big problem. Surging out of port like the invading Mongol hordes that once crushed China, these fleets...
AGRICULTURE
cruisehive.com

Interest Builds for Unfinished 9,500-Passenger Global Dream Cruise Ship

Since Dream Cruises filed for bankruptcy, interest has been building for the 9,500-passenger, 208,000 gross ton Global Dream. The vessel has been under construction at the MV Werften shipyard in Germany, which has been declared insolvent. Surprisingly, one of the interested parties is the former CEO of Genting Hong Kong,...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Floating city open for business: World's biggest cruise ship - Wonder of the Seas - is now ready for passengers and a mesmerising video shows her journey to completion

The Wonder of the Seas – the world's biggest cruise ship - has officially joined Royal Caribbean's fleet. And a mesmerising video shows the behemoth coming to life, from steel-cutting to delivery. She was built in Saint-Nazaire, France, and it took three years for the 1,188ft- (362m) long vessel...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Watch: Candela’s New 28-Foot ‘Flying’ Electric Boat Takes Its Maiden Voyage

Click here to read the full article. When Candela debuted its speedy C-8 electric boat last summer, the brand said it hoped the new model would bring an “iPhone-moment for boats.” Less than six months later, that bold claim doesn’t seem quite so unrealistic. The Swedish outfit has released video footage of its impressive 28-foot, hydrofoiling electric boat prototype cruising the waters outside the company’s headquarters in Lidingö, Stockholm. The C-8’s maiden voyage reached its designed “take-off” speed of 16 knots before flying noiselessly above the water at a cruise speed of 20 knots, according to the company. What’s especially impressive from...
CARS
Business Insider

Business Insider

399K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy