A Manageable and Common Heart Condition

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen doctors listen to the heart, it’s for several important reasons. They are checking its rate, rhythm, and regularity. Hearing the heart skip a beat or feeling as if it’s racing could indicate a rhythm disorder known as Atrial Fibrillation (Afib). Afib affects 5 to 6 million...

lancasteronline.com

The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Shortness of breath can be a common symptom of almost any heart or lung condition

Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago. The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents. Any suggestions? -- M.S.
UNION COUNTY, OR
News 12

5 common myths about heart disease in women

“It’s a man’s disease.” “But I’m too young.” If you’ve heard or said any of this before, you’re not alone. It’s time to set the record straight about heart disease in women. Below are some common myths:. 1. Heart disease is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Bioelectronic Medicine, Vagus Nerve Stimulation Show Promise to Treat a Common Post-Op Heart Arrhythmia

MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Patients who undergo cardiac surgery are at higher risk for developing postoperative atrial fibrillation (POAF) and current POAF drug therapies used to prevent it are not fully effective. A new report from The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research provides clinical evidence that a new class of bioelectronic medicine that targets the autonomic nervous system, called autonomic neuromodulation therapies (ANMTs), may offer additional protection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

How blood pressure management protects the heart | Health Beat with Brea Love

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Managing your blood pressure can prevent heart disease. Heart disease is the leading cause of death, especially among women. A normal blood pressure reading is 120/80. Mari Rossini, a Sutter Health Nurse Practitioner, said if you're nearing 140/90 on a consistent basis, that's considered hypertension and something that should be addressed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Poor Oral Health More Likely for Children With Heart Conditions

Poor Oral Health More Likely for Children With Heart Conditions. THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with heart conditions are more likely to have poor oral health and teeth in fair or poor condition than those without heart conditions, according to research published in the Feb. 11 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
HEALTH SERVICES
Dallas News

Diagnosed with a heart condition? What to do now and where to go for help

Receiving a diagnosis related to the heart or blood vessels can be frightening. “Heart disease can be confusing at first,” says Michael Mack, MD, a heart surgeon and the chair of Baylor Scott & White Health’s cardiovascular governing council. “With many types of heart disease and various treatments to address them, our patients need information and support to make sense of the diagnosis and feel empowered to make decisions that match the lifestyle they are hoping to have and the outcomes that are most meaningful to them.”
DALLAS, TX
actionnews5.com

‘It is the most common birth defect that exists’: Medical expert talks risk factors of congenital heart defects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - February is American Heart Month and each year more than 40,000 children are born with a congenital heart defect (CHD). American Heart Association volunteer medical expert Dr. Keila N. Lopez joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how social determinants of health affect both adults and children living with congenital heart defects.
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, with Crohn's disease who is allergic to ALL food and survives on baby formula could face starvation after FDA recalls only brand he uses due to possible deadly bacterial infections

A 16-year-old boy with Crohn's disease is facing starvation because the brand which makes the baby formula he survives on is recalling the product. Will Rowan, from Vienna, Virginia, only eats EleCare Jr powdered infant formula because of his extreme deadly food allergies. His mother Claire says that her son...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Cedars-Sinai cardiologists develop AI to identify 2 overlooked heart conditions

Researchers at Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai's Smidt Heart Institute have created an artificial intelligence tool that can identify and distinguish between two overlooked heart conditions: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and cardiac amyloidosis, the institute said Feb. 23. Cardiac amyloidosis is a disorder caused by deposits of amyloid in the heart tissue. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy...
LOS ANGELES, CA

