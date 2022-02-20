ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warmer air returns today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will sunny with a few clouds rolling by in the afternoon. It will be quite a bit warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s, with some 50s near the coast.

Showers will move into the area by Tuesday morning. Afternoon temperatures will once again be in the 60s. More rain is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, followed by a warm afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Colder air will wedge in from the north on Thursday, making for a very chill day with some more rain or drizzle. Temperatures will be in the low and mid 40s. Showers will linger into early Friday. However, the cold wedge will break up during the afternoon, leading to a warmer day.

Next weekend will start cool and dry on Saturday, with more clouds and a slight rain threat on Sunday.

