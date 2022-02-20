Is rent control a possibility in South Florida? We explore what it would take

The state makes it difficult to cap rents. Municipalities must go through a long and complicated process to create any sort of control on rent, including proving that there is “a housing emergency so grave as to constitute a serious menace to the general public.” Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The rental market in South Florida is a battlefield right now, and there are plenty of casualties. Middle class renters are seeing their monthly payments go up as much as $1,000 a month. Some can pinch and make rent, others have to move. Still others are sleeping in their cars. The down-market ripple effect not only affects communities, it raises concerns over where South Florida’s workforce will live. With so many South Florida renters left vulnerable, it begs the question: is rent control possible here?

The state makes it difficult to cap rents. Municipalities must go through a long and complicated process to create any sort of control on rent, including proving that there is “a housing emergency so grave as to constitute a serious menace to the general public.”

What exactly is a “menace to the general public” and what would it take for a local municipality to prove a housing emergency?

Defining a housing emergency

Commissioner Nan Rich of Broward County explained that defining a housing emergency would be left up to the discretion of the local leaders in place at the time. For instance, Broward County leaders or local city leaders would have to vote on a measure to put rent control in place and then defend their “proof” in court if a plaintiff, such as a landlord, challenged it.

“It’s really a value-based judgement,” Rich said. “It’s making a determination based on the community’s attitude.”

As an example, Rep. Ana Eskamini from Orlando pointed to a report put together in June of 2020 by Commissioner Emily Bonilla that attempted to declare a housing emergency in Orange County and provide the necessary proof for that claim. The report looked at rising housing costs in the area and the percentage of renter households that were cost-burdened.

The measure to have a hearing on a rent freeze in Orange County failed, with only two members voting to hold a hearing on it.

Oliver G. Gilbert III, Vice Chairman of Miami-Dade County District 1 said via email “It [state law] requires the governing body that wishes to adopt rent control to make its own findings based on the facts presented and included within the recitals of the measure establishing rent control. If court action is taken to challenge the rule, the burden of proof is on the county.“

Establishing a housing emergency would only be the beginning of the process. Not only would a local government have to prove that there was a crisis, it would then have to have an election to pass a rent control ordinance, and have a yearly election to keep the program going.

“We do consider this a crisis,” added Rich. “As a county, we are focusing on building more units.” As of right now, Rich says 1,500 affordable units are headed to Broward County in the next two years.

Past rent control on Miami Beach

An example of a successful rent control campaign comes from Miami Beach, and the reasoning involved factors that sound familiar today.

In 1974, city leaders said there was an insufficient supply of new housing, not enough financing, and a critical shortage of “safe, decent and reasonably priced housing accommodations as evidenced by the low vacancy rates prevailing in the City.”

In a unanimous vote, they agreed that the situation was dire enough to require regulation, so as to prevent a serious threat to the well being of the local residents.

“There have been instances where municipalities have successfully done this,” explained lawyer Joseph Hughes with The Law Office of Joseph Hughes in Fort Lauderdale, a real estate transactions and litigation law practice. “They still need to balance it with the landlords’ right to have fair and equitable returns on their investment. There can’t be unreasonable interference with that.”

When plaintiffs Milton Lifschitz and Melvin Schwartz sued the city, a judge upheld the revised ordinance, saying that it was within the scope of their legal authority. The rent control ordinance lasted 18 months.

New York City is an area where rent control has had an impact on both renters and landlords for years. Not all buildings are rent-controlled, but in those that are, city law strictly governs how much an owner can raise prices.

In rent stabilized apartments, landlords can increase rent by 2.5% on two year leases; in one year leases, it’s a 1.5% increase after six months. For a rent-controlled unit, the rent increase is either the average of the last 5 Rent Guidelines Board increases or 7.5%, whichever is less.

In California, rent control law states that landlords are prohibited from increasing rents by more than 10% or by 5% plus the increase in cost of living, whichever is less, until the law expires in 2030. There are exceptions on certain buildings, and some cities in California have their own limits as well. Nevertheless, rents in San Francisco are some of the highest in the nation.

In Oregon, rent increases are capped at 7% plus inflation on multifamily buildings built over 15 years ago. There is no expiration date.

Renters want protections

The lack of legal protections for renters in South Florida has left many renters reeling as they face astronomical rent hikes when they go to renew their leases. Rents in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami have increased a little over 34% year over year.

“I feel vulnerable,” said Laura Stayshich, a renter living in Boca Raton. Her landlord recently announced he would be raising her rent 100% come March.

“I don’t have back-up income, or a double income. It’s just me. Landlords don’t seem to care that it’s another human being they are dealing with,” she said.

Prices in the rental market have only risen over the past year. The average rent for an apartment in Miami is $1,931, while in Fort Lauderdale is $2,357 and Pembroke Pines is $2,375 and West Palm Beach is $1,909, according to data from the CoStar Group.

Natalia Tindale and her fiancé, who has a physical disability, faced a $500/month rent hike on their two-bedroom apartment in Boca Raton last November. They received aid through the Housing Stabilization Program through Adopt a Family of the Palm Beaches.

Even with the aid, they are still trying to juggle how to afford medicine for Natalia, who is legally blind, and other basic necessities.

“The rent goes up but the minimum wage doesn’t,” she said. “It’s hard to keep things on track and bills paid, especially with rent.”

The landlord perspective

For landlords and developers, rent control is seen as a burden that doesn’t address the rising cost of property or the lack of land available to build on, explained Ken Morris from the Morris Southeast Group. It can also dissuades developers from building in areas where there are caps on rent.

Landlords say rent control would make it difficult to meet the costs they incur to keep and maintain the property. Whitney Dutton, who owns and rents out a few homes and a townhome in the Fort Lauderdale area, faced a 30% increase in insurance at one of the homes

“I have loans on all of these properties,” Dutton said. If rents don’t increase to keep up with overhead, such as insurance, it will be difficult for him to maintain the properties as needed. As a landlord, he tries to keep increases minimal to keep good tenants.

According to the Florida Apartment Association, an organization representing the multifamily industry, there’s also a concern about how rent control could exacerbate the housing supply shortage by dissuading investors from investing in projects, and potentially forcing smaller landlords to sell their properties.

“Smaller owners operate on thin margins, and rent control would put those business owners out of business,” explained Amanda White with the Florida Apartment Association. “It would force them to sell their property in a housing market where there is a very strong incentive to sell rental property due to the record low single family home shortage.”

At this point in the current housing crunch, no municipalities in South Florida have enacted rent control, but Hialeah mayor Esteban Bovo announced an initiative this week to use federal coronavirus relief funds to help renters avoid eviction due to significant rent hikes.

In the meantime, rents continue to skyrocket. “We have to figure out a solution to this,” Morris said. “With the influx of people coming to South Florida, it’s putting a lot of pressure on the lack of housing.”