Ant and Dec stun Saturday Night Takeaway viewers with ‘phenomenal’ transformation into drag queens

Ant and Dec have stunned viewers of Saturday Night Takeaway with their transformation into drag queens .

The presenting duo welcomed three winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race onto the series last night (19 February) for a special performance.

Ant and Dec (real names Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ) dressed up in drag for the performance, branding themselves as “The Ladies of the North” Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee.

Drag Race UK stars The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace joined the pair for the musical number.

Fans shared their amazed reactions to the sequence on social media, with many expressing astonishment at how well the Geordie duo had managed to transform their looks.

“Ant & Dec look absolutely phenomenal in drag,” wrote one person. “I’ve never really had an opinion on them previously, but given how they fully committed and will likely be opening up many doors in mainstream TV, I have a truly new appreciation for them.”

“Ant & Dec in drag is what has cured my depression,” joked another person.

“I actually can’t get over how GOOD Ant & Dec looked as drag queens,” wrote someone else. “Wtffffff. Pure polished Lily Savage vibes here aha.”

“For real tho Ant & Dec in drag is gonna be in my head rent free for a LOOONG time and I’m not mad about it,” another Twitter user quipped.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway can be watched now on ITV Hub.