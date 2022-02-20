BBB: Red flags when looking for love online

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. One dimension to consider in the stranger you're texting with is their attachment style. Attachment is the level of affection, sympathy, or dependence we form with someone we love—our bonds, if you will. Simply put, as we'll see, it comes in three flavors.
What happens when the object of your affections breaks your heart and your bank account?In the new Netflix documentaryThe Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev uses dating apps to swindle his matches out of millions of dollars. It’s a terrifying thought.But the women in the documentary aren’t the only ones to fall victim to a romance scam. An increasing amount of people have, unfortunately, been subjected to this crime over the past couple of years as research has found that romance fraud reports have increased by 40 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic.This is due to a combination of factors, but a...
ANNANDALE, Va. — For the victim, a 78-year-old man from Annandale, it started with an effort to find some companionship. He created an account on a social network called iFlirt, then made contact with someone identifying herself as a widowed woman in her 30s who seemed interested. As the...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, which means the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is ramping up efforts to warn folks about the latest romance scams. Between the evolution of technology and the coronavirus pandemic, single adults are embracing online dating to find love. However, before you swipe right, the BBB says you […]
If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
If you think you’ve met the love of your life, but you’ve never seen them in person, there’s a good chance you may be the victim of a romance scam. Whatever you do, do not send this person any money. No matter how much they say they need it. Or promise to repay you and offer proof that they can. Nothing! Doesn’t matter how small the amount. Just ask Kate. Who’s Kate? Well, she’ll tell you her story.
Zelle users beware: Scammers have their sights aimed straight at you. That’s right – the money transfer service has quickly become the preferred method of thieves everywhere looking for instant gratification. In fact, our team receives daily pleas for help from shell-shocked victims of new Zelle scams. Here...
The YWCA serves women and their families with programs ranging from victim advocacy to transitional housing. This Valentines Day, the organization wants people to be aware of the red flags when dating.
Nearly two in five (38%) people who have dated someone online in the past year were asked for money – despite having never met in person.The findings were released as people looking for love this Valentine’s Day (February 14) are being warned to be alert to scammers.UK Finance’s Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign and the Online Dating Association are urging people to watch out for criminals posing as online daters.If you’re ever asked for cash from someone you’ve never met in person then alarm bells should start ringingKatie Worobec, UK FinanceKaty Worobec, managing director of economic crime at UK...
Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
Baristas at a Texas Starbucks sprung into action to make sure a local teenager was OK when a man she didn’t know approached her — and now their actions are going viral. The 18-year-old's mother, Brandy Roberson, shared the story on her Facebook page on Friday and posted a photo of the baristas' clever message to her daughter: a handwritten note on a coffee cup.
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It’s February and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. So many people are turning to online dating sites to find the perfect match. Several area police officers, however, say online dating scams continue to rise, costing victims thousands of dollars. “We have...
I read once that falling in love produced the same effect on the brain as a hit of cocaine. I have no personal drug experience but have been in love and know that, in the early stages of a relationship, you are not leading with your head. When you’ve been...
TULSA, Okla. — You may be in the mood to clean out your closet and get rid of things. Many of us post items on Facebook Marketplace, but there’s a scam you need to look out for. For months FOX23 has worked with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)...
Shipping scam emails may be the most common scam these days. Several viewers recently forwarded the same email to sister station WGAL claiming to be from PayPal. The message tells them the iPhone they ordered for $700 was being shipped to an address in West Virginia. Unlike similar scam messages,...
Pets become like family, so if yours wanders off, you might be desperate to find them. But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) explains how someone could take advantage of your missing pet and how you can protect yourself. If you’ve lost a pet, chances are you’ll post signs around your...
With a new year comes new scams, and the best way to avoid any type of scam is to know what red flags to watch for. While the ruse can change, common warning signs tend to pop up for attempted fraud. According to AARP ElderWatch, when people can recognize certain warning signs it can help them avoid cons both old and new. The organization is sharing tips on how to avoid scams in 2022.
With Valentine's Day just around the corner, love is the air. However, watch out for these first date red flags in the Duluth area. Not all dates are doomed from the very beginning, you just have to know what to look for. Also dating can be scary, especially first dates. Sometimes it's hard see those blaring red signs, don't worry you're not blind and I'm here to help. Some of our listeners even shared some red flags they've experienced.
