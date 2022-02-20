ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

New Caithness broch will reach 50 feet and follow plans devised in 600BC

By Robin McKie Science editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MH99_0eJuvUqJ00

If Ken McElroy gets his way, a very unusual feature will soon be added to the wild Caithness landscape at the northern edge of mainland Britain. He plans to re-create a 50ft-high iron age “skyscraper”, known as a broch , one of the most intriguing and mysterious types of building ever constructed in the British Isles.

The elaborately built, drystone structures stood several storeys high and were erected only in Scotland, with hundreds being constructed between 600BC and AD100. The identities of the people who built them remain a mystery.

Nor is it understood what purpose lay behind the building of these huge windowless structures, which would have loomed over the local landscape and been visible for miles. Some historians have suggested they were built as refuges for local people seeking shelter from Roman slave ships. However, this idea is controversial and is rejected by other researchers, who argue that they were erected by people who wanted to show off their power and status.

Only one relatively intact broch remains in existence today, on the tiny island of Mousa, now uninhabited, in Shetland. McElroy – a director of the Caithness Broch Project – plans to create a completely new version, using traditional techniques, including construction methods such as drystone walling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lg6NK_0eJuvUqJ00
Artist impression of the new Caithness broch. Photograph: Bob Marshall

“Brochs are pinnacles of prehistoric architecture,” he argues. “They were several storeys high but were built without cement, and that is a remarkable achievement on its own. While the rest of Britain was living in low-level roundhouses and the like, these iron-age skyscrapers were being built all around Scotland.

“It is also important to note that Caithness has a higher concentration of broch sites than any other area in Scotland – and that makes the region the best place to tell the distinctive story behind these remarkable buildings.”

Most brochs have imposing walls that were often three metres thick, and which were double lined with spiral staircases running between their inner and outer lining. They would probably also have had wooden roofs, a central door and other features.

“They were incredibly sophisticated structures for their time,” adds McElroy, a self-confessed “broch-bragger” who has been promoting the cause of these strange structures for years.

He highlights three key motives for building Scotland’s first new broch in 2,000 years. “We are still in the dark about the reasons for constructing brochs. However, in learning how to build one, we should get a better idea about why they were constructed,” he says.

broch

In addition, it is hoped that the construction project will help preserve local skills – in drystone wall building, for example – while it should also create a tourist attraction for Caithness.

“The region faces a real problem in terms of the population decline that is predicted for the coming decade. This could reach 20%, and that would have a pretty grim impact.

“We need to provide reasons for people to come here, and the broch project should play a key role in boosting tourism and employment,” he adds.

McElroy – who co-founded the Caithness Broch Project with fellow archaeologist Iain Maclean – likened the broch scheme to the construction of Guédelon Castle, which is currently taking place near Treigny, France, with the aim of recreating a 13th-century castle using period techniques, dress and materials. “Like Guédelon, the Caithness broch would be a focus of interest while it was being built and also a place to visit once it had been completed.”

The first brochs were constructed more than 2,500 years ago at the end of the bronze age and the beginning of the iron age in Britain.

“The climate began to get a bit cooler around 900BC and the struggle for resources would have got harder,” says McElroy. “Tribes and bands of people began teaming up, leading to the formation of kingdoms as the iron age went on.

“I think brochs reflect these changes in which expanding groups wanted to show off their power, and they did that through constructing these highly sophisticated buildings. They were status symbols.”

Related: A global first links 13 of Scotland’s Unesco cities and sites in a digital trail

The Caithness Broch Project began operations several years ago and is now closing in on a construction site that McElroy and his colleagues hope to buy before the end of the year. It is estimated that it will then take at least three or four more years to build the broch with money coming from the Heritage Lottery Fund, crowdfunding and other sources to enable the building of the £1m-£3m structure.

The project certainly offers an intriguing vision of the future at the very northern tip of the British mainland. Other efforts being made in the area to provide skilled jobs for the region include the Sutherland spaceport , which is now under construction on the A’ Mhòine peninsula. It hopes to begin launching satellites next year.

The juxtaposition of recreating ancient buildings while putting probes into space in these neighbouring remote counties suggests an intriguingly rich mix of attractions for the region.

“Rockets and brochs. It just sounds like a lovely combination,” says McElroy. “Who would not be attracted by that?”

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Mcelroy
The Independent

One dead and others injured as 120mph Storm Eunice batters UK and Ireland

One person has been killed and a handful of others injured as Storm Eunice brought damage, disruption and potentially record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.Millions of people were urged to stay at home on Friday due to safety fears over the impact of Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation, while transport woes meant many were unable to travel.Both of the Met Office’s ultra-rare “red” weather warnings over the impact of extremely strong winds have now elapsed, but Eunice’s impact is expected to continue.A man in Co Wexford, Ireland, was killed...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Neanderthal's Extinction May Be Caused By an Entirely Different Reason

The concept that modern people killed off Neanderthals as soon as they arrived from Africa is challenged by discoveries. Homo sapiens existed in western Europe some 54,000 years ago, according to the discovery of a child's teeth and stone tools in a cave in southern France. In other words, the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Caithness
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy