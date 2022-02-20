ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Western Europe cleans up after storm leaves at least 12 dead

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 2 days ago

LONDON — Crews cleared fallen trees and worked to restore power to about 400,000 people in Britain as Western Europe cleaned up Saturday after one of the most damaging storms in years. At least 12 people were killed, many by falling trees, in Ireland, Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Nine dead as Storm Eunice batters Europe

Storm Eunice killed at least nine people in Europe on Friday, pummelling Britain with record-breaking winds and forcing millions to take shelter as it disrupted flights, trains and ferries across Western Europe. London was eerily empty after the British capital was placed under its first ever "red" weather warning, meaning there was "danger to life". By nightfall, police there said a woman in her 30s had died after a tree fell on a car she was a passenger in. Meanwhile a man in his 50s was also killed in northwest England after debris struck the windscreen of a vehicle he was travelling in, according to Merseyside Police. Beyond Britain, falling trees killed three people in the Netherlands and a man in his 60s in southeast Ireland, while a Canadian man aged 79 died in Belgium, according to officials in each country.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice news – live: 100mph winds ‘could sweep people off streets’ as Met Office issues rare red alert

Winds up to 100mph could “sweep people off streets” when Storm Eunice hits tomorrow, an expert has warned.The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning – its most severe alert – in south Wales and southwest England, amid fears the storm could be among the UK’s worst in 30 years.Even winds of 70mph could uproot trees, topple power lines, and “sweep people and vehicles off streets”, according to Professor Hannah Cloke, natural hazards researcher and hydrologist at the University of Reading.She said people living in red alert areas should be “battening down the hatches” and staying inside.The prime...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Europe#Great Britain#England And Wales#Extreme Weather#British#Irish#Wells Southwest England#The Met Office#National Rail Association#Deutsche Bahn
International Business Times

13 Die As Storm Eunice Leaves Many In Europe Without Power

Emergency crews Saturday battled to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes in Britain after Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across Western Europe and left transport networks in disarray. At least 13 people were killed by falling trees, flying debris and high winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands,...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Met Office issues most severe ‘red’ danger-to-life warning in rare move

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind, meaning it is very likely that the extreme weather will result in dangerous conditions as Storm Eunice hits.The alert covers south Wales and a strip of coast in southwest England, including Hartland, Bristol, Cardiff and Swansea.Meteorologists fear the high winds there – and across the rest of Wales and much of England – could endanger lives, tear roofs from houses and bring down power lines, while some rail operators have urged customers not to travel on Friday once the storm hits.Forecasters have warned that gusts of up...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Red ‘danger to life’ warning issued for London and southeast as millions urged to stay at home

A red weather warning has been issued for London and southeast England, with the Met Office warning Storm Eunice will bring “extremely strong winds” that could cause “danger to life”. Millions of people are being told to stay at home with the rare alert covering the period from 10am to 3pm GMT on Friday.The rare highest alert – meaning a high impact is very likely – was issued just before 4am and follows a separate red weather warning for the southwest of England issued on Thursday. >> Follow our live coverage of Storm Eunice The Met Office warning covering...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Storm Eunice: Stay indoors warning ahead of 100mph winds

Winds of up to 100mph could batter parts of Wales on Friday, with people warned to stay indoors. Storm Eunice is predicted to cause power cuts, damage to homes, coastal flooding and travel chaos. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Friday because of strong winds, with the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Heavy snow falls hours after Storm Eunice batters country

A heavy blanket of snow has fallen in parts of northern England and Scotland in the aftermath of fatal destruction caused by Storm Eunice.The Met Office had put a yellow warning in place for snow in areas including Greater Manchester, Isle of Man, Lancashire, Staffordshire, and Yorkshire from 11am until 3pm on Saturday.Up to eight inches of snow will have fallen in some areas, according to weather mappers WX Charts, after Storm Eunice caused severe damage across the UK and Ireland on Friday – less than 48 hours after Storm Dudley took hold.In Lancashire, people on the Big...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Heavy snow causes travel chaos as 8 inches fall and drivers warned to stay home

Motorists are facing severe travel disruption and treacherous driving conditions as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK, blanketing parts of the country in snow.Schools have shut and people are being advised not to travel, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning for snow, in place across much of Scotland until 6pm on Friday.The Met Office, yellow weather warning means there is a chance of travel delays on roads, possibly with stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.Rural communities may be cut off, with the weather forecaster warning power outages could occur.The snow...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Storm Eunice: Schools closed and army on alert as worst storm in 30 years threatens 100mph winds

Hundreds of schools are closed and the army has been placed on standby as Britain prepares for what could be the worst storm in 30 years.The Met Office issued a rare red weather warning over wind conditions that may pose a danger to life during Storm Eunice.Gusts of up to 100mph, floods and power cuts are expected in the southwest of England and Wales during the morning, with the strongest winds in coastal areas, including the cities of Bristol, Swansea and Cardiff.The Met Office said there is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Heavy snow to fall in England today as Met Office issues warnings for ice, wind and rain

The Met Office has issued stark weather warnings for snow, ice, rain and wind over the next three days in the wake of record-breaking gusts brought by Storm Eunice.Two yellow weather warnings had already been issued for Saturday, with wintry showers expected to hit parts of Scotland and northwest England, while the southwest and south coast are likely to be battered by further strong winds.A third weather warning has also been issued between 11am and 3pm today in anticipation of a short period of heavy snow likely to cause some temporary disruption on roads.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Snow...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Storm Eunice carves deadly trail across Europe

At least 16 people have been killed as Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across Europe. Deaths were reported in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, the Irish Republic and the UK, as fierce winds felled trees and sent debris flying. Millions of homes and businesses lost power across Europe and...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Flooding affects parts of Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Franklin

Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Franklin's arrival. Preventative measures are being taken in Omagh to stop the Drumragh River from bursting its banks. Department of Infrastructure workers are in the Campsie Road area of the town with pumps. They are also...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy