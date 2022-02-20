ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Veronika Kudermetova 'stunned' by Jelena Ostapenko's level

By DZEVAD MESIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World No. 31 Veronika Kudermetova was "stunned" by the performance Jelena Ostapenko delivered in the Dubai final. Former world No. 5 Ostapenko put up a great performance as she destroyed Kudermetova 6-0 6-4 to win Dubai. "I think Jelena, she played very well today. She play very aggressive from...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Tennis World Usa

David Ferrer reveals why he and Alexander Zverev split

Former world No. 3 David Ferrer says he enjoyed working with Alexander Zverev and they finished their partnership on good terms. Zverev added 2013 French Open runner-up Ferrer to his coaching staff in 2020, hoping the Spaniard would help him win his first Grand Slam. Zverev made the US Open...
SPORTS
The Independent

Five stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.MISS PERFECTFifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.NATHAN CHENFour years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams: "Prince Harry is my mental coach"

Mental health in tennis and sports is a very important and delicate topic, which came out forcefully in the eyes of all after Naomi Osaka talked about her problems on the eve of the Roland Garros 2021. The Japanese said she suffered from depression. She also gave up on Roland...
TENNIS
HuffingtonPost

Nathan Chen Performs An Encore At Winter Olympics And It's Flippin' Fantastic

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen has already completed his redemption story with a gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics and on Sunday it was time for an encore performance at the gala exhibition. Chen again rose to the moment, executing a perfect backflip on ice. Now that’s a finale....
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Five Olympians Who Are Retiring After the 2022 Beijing Games

For every new wave of teenage phenoms we saw these past two weeks in Beijing, there’s a group of seasoned veterans for whom these Olympics will be the final curtain call of their careers. Several athletes announced ahead of the Games that they intended for Beijing to be their...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
Elite Daily

The Host Of The 2026 Winter Olympics Is Familiar

Let’s be real: The 2022 Beijing Olympics were, uh, let’s just say, messy. The games themselves were filled with controversy and scandal, while China, the host country, faced heavy criticism from the get-go for continuing the Olympics amid alleged human rights abuses (which the country denied) and the ongoing pandemic. But even as the games come to a close, plans for the next big competition are already underway. So, which country will host the 2026 Winter Olympics? Sure, hosting the games may be a heavy burden, but this one European country has handled it plenty of times in the past.
SPORTS
Vogue Magazine

On the Shocking Finale of the Figure Skating Competitions in Beijing

The area where figure skaters and their coaches wait for the scores is called the kiss-and-cry, but the overwhelming image from these Olympic Games was of crying. Of Kamila Valieva, permitted to skate in the women’s event despite her positive drug test, dropping from first to fourth place after a free skate in which she fell twice, sobbing while her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, berated her for the jumps she had missed. Of her teammate Alexandra Trusova, the silver medalist, screaming on live TV feed that she was the only one who didn’t have a gold medal. Of Japanese bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto, sobbing in what looked like a mixture of joy, sympathy, and tension. And the sad sight of gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova, Tutberidze’s third ROC skater, forlorn and uncongratulated while her coach dealt with Valieva and Trusova.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Here's a Recap of Figure Skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Over the past 16 days of the Winter Olympics, figure skating action has been fierce both on and off the ice. Figure skating’s five events, including men’s singles, women’s singles, ice dance, pairs and the team event, all took place at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing.
SPORTS
ESPN

Winter Olympics 2022: Jessie Diggins earns silver, Mikaela Shiffrin and Team USA finish fourth, and Finland wins first hockey gold

In the final night (ET) of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Jessie Diggins earned silver in the 30km cross-country race -- her third Olympic medal overall. Mikaela Shiffrin, River Radamus, Paula Moltzan and Tommy Ford ended up just off the podium in the mixed team alpine event in a down-to-the-wire finish in tough conditions. Finland won its first Olympic hockey gold medal, and Germany dominated in the four-man bobsled.
SPORTS
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
Tennis World Usa

When Roger Federer dethroned Novak Djokovic in Dubai

Between 2003-13, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were the dominant figures in Dubai, claiming nine out of 11 titles on fast outdoor hard court. Federer grabbed the first Dubai title in 2003 and had the upper hand in the upcoming years, losing the crown only when Rafael Nadal defeated him in the title match in 2006.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy