Volcano Watch: Something new from something old: A new geologic map of Hawaii

Earth just suffered an extremely powerful volcanic eruption with the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano near the island nation of Tonga on January 15, 2022. This is thought to be the most powerful eruption since AD 1100. The pressure wave generated by the explosion moved at more than...
Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
In a somewhat shocking turn of events, scientists have discovered a rare, untouched coral reef. They found the reef off the coast of Tahiti. It’s deep enough down that it’s considered part of the ocean’s “twilight zone”. The “twilight zone” is essentially the depth in...
On Feb. 1, around midnight, it was just another work night for Nikko Eterovich, a small boat commercial fisherman out of Hilo Harbor. However, he ended up catching what may be the biggest squid -- also known as Ika -- in Hawaii.
Owner of Australian Snake Catcher who cares for one of the world's most venomous animal shares a new image capturing the insides of the eggs gifted to a New South Wales snake catcher at the start of the year. Sean Cade was happy to report the eggs are developing well...
Speculations are flying high after The Drive spotted a mysterious, never-seen-before aircraft in satellite imagery captured over Area 51. The resolution of the image may not be great but it's good enough to get broad details about the aircraft and its appearances. Satellite images are a great way to keep...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mysterious flying object on Kauai sent military jets scrambling earlier this week. Witnesses say it’s still not clear exactly what they saw. Photographer Abe Kowitz took picture of the object on Monday after he saw his neighbor gazing up with a puzzled look. The Princeville resident didn’t quite know what to make of it.
A four-story-tall rogue wave that briefly reared up in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Canada in 2020 was the "most extreme" version of the freaky phenomenon ever recorded, scientists now say. Rogue waves, also known as freak or killer waves, are massive waves that appear in the open...
The remains of a well-preserved baby mammoth, named Lyuba, displayed in Hong Kong in 2012The Guarding. Millions of years ago, animal species were critical to maintaining the Earth's ecosystem's equilibrium. Human population growth and evolution have been responsible for the demise of such species. Although, in the instance of the woolly mammoth, mother nature was ultimately responsible for the species' extinction. Precipitation played a role in the extinction of woolly mammoths by causing changes to plants. They were unable to adapt and evolve in order to live because the transformation occurred so swiftly.
Although it looks fake, this viral footage of the Moon orbiting Earth is actually real. It’s just not new, despite making the rounds again this week; it actually was captured over 6 years ago. Back in 2015, a NASA camera aboard the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) captured this...
St. Catherine Creek Wildlife Refuge may be nothing like Jurassic Park but swimming amongst the cypress swamps, lakes and waterfowl at the national wildlife refuge are prehistoric fish whose ancestors swam when dinosaurs roamed the earth. These fish are on average 100 to 150 pounds and four feet to six...
Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
Today in Indonesia, the world-famous Krakatoa Volcano erupted. This volcano has substantially influenced global climate since it erupted in 1883. Scientists are keeping an eye on the volcano and telling residents to stay away in the event of a bigger explosion. The color alert level in the area has been...
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials determined there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii Thursday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake took place under the Pacific Ocean some 300 miles from Tonga on Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at a depth of 332 miles, roughly 340 miles east, northeast...
The moon is Earth’s closest celestial partner. As such, our planet’s natural satellite provides us with the most intimate information about outer space that can be afforded. Now, NASA has just seen the long-awaited launch of its sophisticated James Webb Space Telescope. Simultaneously, it makes plans for the decommissioning of the International Space Station. Amid these historic events, images captured by a camera on board NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory collected images that show the moon crossing Earth’s path.
