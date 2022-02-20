ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Bridge Township, NJ

'Business is back': Here’s who’s filling retail space, warehouses in Central Jersey

By Brad Wadlow, MyCentralJersey.com
 5 days ago
Business is back.

"Business obviously has picked up quite a bit," said Danielle Brunelli, president of the Old Bridge-based real estate brokerage firm R.J. Brunelli & Co. "People are getting out and spending money. They're going to dinner, they're going back to their normal routine, I think, pre-COVID. So, business is back."

That message was reiterated by Rob Marek, executive vice president/commercial real estate of Raider Realty, the in-house brokerage division of Larken Associates based in Branchburg.

"I've been with the group for 35 years, so I've seen a lot of things happen in this warehouse market over that period of time. And I've seen the warehouse product demand cycle from industrial to service to now mostly all e-commerce," said Marek. "So, all this demand is really e-commerce-driven. And the current demand is really beyond strong. I would call it intense or insatiable really."

Larken Associates has announced full occupancy of two new buildings at its Hillsborough Business Center, a 550,000-square foot, 27-building complex on Jill Court.

Larken added 9,000 square feet of space in the complex in 2020 to capitalize on the continued demand for flex/industrial properties in the market.

The seven tenants who have signed leases for the new space are Wheelhouse Training, Sky High Supply Telecommunications, Kasentex, SamTrans Logistics, Wow Entertainment, Alltite Manufacturing, and Mingde, LLC.

Marek said the property is fully rented.

"We pre-leased all those spaces in that addition in probably like a three- to four-month period, well beyond the completion date of construction. And 80 percent of those new tenants that occupied the balance of that space were existing tenants, with expansion demands," said Marek.

Retail leasing is also strong.

Brunelli arranged the lease for European Wax Center to open in June in a 1,984-square-foot inline space at Hillsborough Promenade, at Route 206 and Falcon Road. The 328,300-square-foot center is anchored by Kohl’s, Weis Markets, Lowe’s and Home Goods.

The firm has also arranged for retail leases in Summit, Glassboro, Parsippany and Toms River.

Brunelli completed two street-front leases for The Promenade, a mixed-use property at 545 Morris Ave. in Summit. Located at the corner of River Road, the site offers 15,600 square feet of retail space, plus 22 luxury apartments on the two upper floors.

The first of these leases is Envy Lash Studio, which recently opened at the site in a 1,202-square-foot space. The studio offers eyelash and facial treatments, plus other personal services. This is the second location for Envy Lash, which also operates in Bernardsville.

Beautification spa The Shape of You, the second of the two leases, is expected to debut in a 1,257-square-foot space in March 2022.

Both tenants will join a mix that also includes Dunkin’, Connect One Bank, Kumon and Little Gym.

While the pandemic has adversely affected some businesses, others have benefited, Brunelli said.

"Unfortunately, I think some people did lose some businesses during COVID, but, other people gain, unfortunately, from other people's misfortunes," said Brunelli.

"Since the beginning of 2021, it's been really busy, retail-wise. I don't see it slowing down … interest rates are still low. Everything seems to be still moving ahead nicely. We don't see anything that's going to happen that's really going to create more issues at this point,” she said.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com.

