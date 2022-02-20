ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

It Doesn't Matter if You're on Track for the $4,194 Social Security Benefit. Here's Why

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

In 2022, the maximum monthly Social Security check comes in at $4,194.

Receiving such a hefty benefit may seem like it would be an ideal way to support yourself in retirement, and you may be wondering whether you're on track to get such a large payment.

The reality, however, is that most Americans will get far less. And even if you are likely to get a big Social Security check, this doesn't matter much for your retirement planning. Here's why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ov2Ea_0eJusVpf00

Image source: Getty Images.

Getting a $4,194 Social Security check doesn't change anything about your retirement planning needs

So, why doesn't it matter whether you're on track to get a $4,194 Social Security check ? There's a simple reason.

Social Security is always designed to replace just a small percentage of pre-retirement income. And, because the benefits formula is progressive, it actually provides higher earners less money relative to what they were earning before leaving the workforce even though the dollar amount of their monthly payments is higher.

While benefits generally replace around 40% of pre-retirement earnings for the typical retiree, higher earners get back a smaller percentage of pre-retirement earnings. So while the wealthiest Americans may receive a $4,194 check, their "big payment" will provide far less annual income than they're used to.

Since most people base their lifestyle around how much they make, someone who is on track to get a $4,194 Social Security benefit isn't going to be able to live comfortably on it anymore than a person who gets a $1,200 check. Both parties need supplementary savings to bring their replacement rate up to the 80% or more of pre-retirement income most experts recommend.

In fact, while the typical retiree may need to aim for a nest egg that will replace around 40% of what they were earning before they quit their job, those high earners on schedule for the maximum Social Security payment may need to grow their account balance big enough to replace around 50% or more .

Should you try to max out your Social Security benefits?

The bottom line is, you shouldn't really care if your Social Security checks will hit the maximum $4,194 per month (or whatever the max benefit is in the year you retire). Instead, focus on saving enough money to replace about 40% to 50% of your income so you don't rely on Social Security alone.

This doesn't mean you don't want to take some steps to raise your retirement benefit checks if you can. Increasing your payments from Social Security is possible if you increase your lifetime earnings, and boosting your wages is always a good goal. Delaying the start of your benefits can also lead to more monthly income, and that can pay off for you since Social Security is protected against inflation and guaranteed to last until you die.

The important thing, though, is to look realistically at the role these benefits will play in supporting you and to make a comprehensive plan to have multiple income streams that provide plenty to live on once your paychecks come to an end.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook
If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies .

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 2

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Benefits are paid one month behind

Social Security payments are made for the month before, with rules making is so the beneficiary lives for the entire month before when benefits are paid. The SSA pays the payment a month behind schedule, similar to how workers are paid for hours they already worked. This means Social Security...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Inflation#Americans
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: When you’ll get your $1,657 payment

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security payment worth an average of $1,657 in just a couple of days. Anyone collecting these benefits has seen the 5.9% COLA increase in their check. This began Jan. 1, after being announced in Oct. amid high rates of rapid inflation. The 5.9%...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
MarketWatch

Why did my Social Security go down?

In spite of the largest cost-of-living adjustment in 40 years, some people will open their statement from Social Security and see that the payment they received actually went down from last year’s. What are the possible reasons this could have happened?. There are several reasons, and I’ll run through...
PERSONAL FINANCE
BGR.com

Better than stimulus checks: This new program gets some people $900 every month

In the pre-pandemic days, the idea of the government — whether at the federal, state, or local level — offering someone a basic income guarantee, in the form of checks over an extended period of time, was not a mainstream sort of policy idea. Today, though, state and local governments around the US have undertaken a slew of these basic income experiments, offering what amounts to free money to broad swaths of their populations.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
165K+
Followers
80K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy