Assessing our Community’s Health

Every three years the Fairfield County Health Department, along with dozens of community partners, from healthcare, mental health, social services, education, local government, grant funders, and more, conduct a Community Health Assessment (CHA).

The CHA helps to identify community needs and allows us to direct resources toward those needs. After the CHA is completed, these public health system partner organizations will use the findings to develop a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).

We look at the data compiled in the Community Health Assessment to identify trends and compare our health status to state and national rates. This data includes disease rates, leading causes of death, cancer rates, social and economic drivers of health status, information collected from interviews with community leaders, and the results of surveys sent to households across the county.

These surveys will be mailed to thousands of randomly selected homes in the spring, and this is an opportunity to provide anonymous information about your health and the health of our community that will determine priorities for health improvement programs and activities for the next three years. I encourage everyone who receives a survey to take a few minutes to participate in this opportunity to be counted and to be heard.

This year’s Community Health Assessment will provide a unique opportunity to examine the impact of the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall health of our community. We expect to see increased mental health issues, delayed routine and preventive medical and dental care, and other impacts beyond COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. We already have seen increased unintentional drug overdose death rates during the pandemic.

Over the next few months, the health department’s epidemiologists will compile morbidity and mortality (diseases, illnesses, and causes of death) statistics for 2021 which will be included in the 2022 CHA report.

By working together as a community public health system, the healthcare, public health, mental health, social services, education, economic development, housing, transportation, aging, public and non-profit organizations, can move beyond their silos and work together to improve the health of Fairfield County to make it a place where all residents can reach their full health potential regardless of where they live, their race, or socio-economic status.

The Fairfield County Health Department has an online Community Health Assessment and a Communicable Disease Report available to the public at www.fairfieldhealth.org under the Planning and Preparedness tab.

Joe Ebel is the Fairfield County Health Commissioner