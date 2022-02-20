ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Russian frustration with Finland continues in Olympic final

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhdqV_0eJusKMu00

BEIJING (AP) — The silver medal is the prize no one wants to wear after an Olympic hockey final. So Ivan Fedotov didn't.

The Russian goaltender held his medal in his hand instead of putting it around his neck after a 2-1 loss in the gold-medal game Sunday to Finland, the country of his birth.

“It's hard to accept that it isn't gold,” Fedotov said. “I'm an all-or-nothing person, and it's hard to accept a defeat. I'll definitely put it on and enjoy that but later on.”

The NHL's absence made Fedotov, a 25-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect who has played his whole career so far in Russia, the starting goaltender at the Olympics. Fedotov was born in Finland with Russian-Finnish heritage and grew up in Russia. With the Russians scoring few goals at the Beijing Olympics, his saves made him a star.

“He carried our team the whole tournament,” former Buffalo Sabres forward Mikhail Grigorenko said of Fedotov. “He’s probably the one player that deserved gold the most on this team. But it’s a team sport. And we probably didn’t play well enough in front of him.”

Once again at the Olympics, the Russians just couldn't cross the “Finnish” line.

Russian gold medal hopes were ended by Finland for the second time in three Olympics. They were upset 3-1 by the Finns in the quarterfinals as hosts of the 2014 Sochi Games. The Russian men’s team has not beaten Finland in Olympic play since 1998.

Finland held on at the end to ensure there would be no repeat for the defending champion Russians. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, the Olympic Athletes from Russia — as they were known because of doping sanctions — were trailing 2-1 with a minute left in the final but clawed back to an overtime victory.

Now branded as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, after another doping dispute, the Russians were the clear pre-tournament favorites once the NHL confirmed in December it wasn't sending players to the Beijing Games. Despite having a deep roster, they never quite looked dominant on the ice.

From the opening 1-0 win over Switzerland to a 2-1 semifinal victory over Sweden that was settled in an eight-round shootout, the Russians scored first in all six games but had to cling on through a series of close, nervous finishes.

The gold-medal game turned on small margins. After Grigorenko scored in the first period to give the Russians the lead, the Finnish goals each came with traffic in front, the first by Ville Pokka and the second when Hannes Bjorninen redirected a shot by Marko Anttila . Fedotov said he didn't see the first goal and was fooled by the ricochet on the second.

Even as he rued the loss, Fedotov was happy to be at the Olympics — something which didn't seem possible for a non-NHL Russian goalie three months ago.

“The NHL didn't travel and we ended up here,” Fedotov said. “I'm grateful to fate and to everyone that I had this chance to play and to take the team to the final. That's worth a lot.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Fedotov
Person
Marko Anttila
Person
Mikhail Grigorenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Russians#Finnish#Finns#Russian Olympic Committee
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
The Independent

Italy’s ambassador to Australia dead after falling from balcony

Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
Hoops Rumors

Norway finishes 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with highest medal count; United States places fifth

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics have officially come to a close. Norway ends the games in first place with 37 total medals, including 16 gold, while the Russians were second with 32 medals, but only six of them were gold. Germany placed third with 27 medals, including 12 gold, Canada was fourth with 26 medals (four gold) and the United States of America was fifth at 25 medals (eight gold).
SPORTS
NBC News

Finland takes down ROC, wins first Olympic hockey gold

For the first time in Olympic history, Finland is taking home a hockey gold medal. The Finnish men took down the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by a score of 2-1 early Sunday, powered by the strong play of goaltender Harri Sateri and some stingy play in the defensive zone. The...
HOCKEY
Idaho8.com

Norway tops Beijing 2022 medal table after record-breaking performance

It’s official. Norway is really good at the Winter Olympics. With a population of just over five million people, the European country has continued to punch above its weight at Beijing 2022, finishing way above the rest in the medal table. Norway tallied the most gold medals, 16, and...
WORLD
The Independent

Norwegian passengers suffer panic attacks during nightmare 10-hour Storm Eunice diversion

Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR INSULTS FINNS AS THEY RECEIVE FIRST EVER GOLD MEDAL IN MEN'S OLYMPIC HOCKEY

It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
SPORTS
Washington Post

Finally, Finns: At long last, Finland has its Olympic hockey gold

BEIJING — The party already had started outside Finland’s dressing room Sunday when Hannes Bjorninen arrived. Before he even got there, he had run up some stairs in his skates, unable to suppress his joy. He stopped to greet a dozen of the country’s Olympians from other sports who had gathered to cheer in the tunnels of National Indoor Stadium, and their roars grew louder when Bjorninen stopped and held his gold medal in the air.
SPORTS
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
769
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy