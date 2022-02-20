ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harding County, SD

Winter Storm Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-21 03:31:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-22 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions...

alerts.weather.gov

