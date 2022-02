The Wheeler boys team and the Westlake girls will put their long championship reigns on the line when the Class 6A basketball state tournament begins Tuesday night. Wheeler is favored to win its third consecutive state championship, and that journey begins Tuesday when it hosts Winder-Barrow at 7 p.m. The Wildcats won the Class 7A title in 2020 and won 6A in 2021 after moving down during the reclassification process. Wheeler, which has won eight state titles overall, is the No. 1 seed from Region 6. Winder-Barrow (12-16) finished in sixth place during the regular season in seven-team Region 8 but won two games in the region tournament to earn the No. 4 seed.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO