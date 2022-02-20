Airbus delivers first A319neo airline orders

Airbus this week delivered the first two A319neo aircraft destined for airline customers. To date the only deliveries of this, the shortest of the A320neo family, have been to private and VIP operators....
Boeing has had plans for a New Midsize Airplane (NMA), dubbed the 797, for some time. These have been put on hold, but with the launch of the popular Airbus A321XLR, Boeing needs something to compete. What could a new 797 look like?. Original proposals for the 797. Discussions have...
Avgeeks can soon experience the high life while staying grounded, as a former Airbus engineer is converting a retired A380 – the world’s largest passenger plane – into a hotel.Frédéric Deleuze plans to open the new digs in a unique super jumbo jet parked near Toulouse airport, with opening slated for 2024.He wants the project to be “a tribute to this wonderful aircraft, [which is] nearly a religion for all Airbus employees,” he told The Points Guy.“I love challenges and discovering new things continuously. Also, I always had in mind to create my own business.”Having bought the aircraft for an...
Delta Air Lines flew a fleet of 18 Boeing 777s two years ago. However, with the onset of the global health crisis, the shutdown of international travel, and a desire to accelerate fleet transformation, Delta Air Lines decided to send those birds into the sunset. As international travel has come back, Delta has been busy bringing back routes and replacing those aircraft using a mix of widebodies. Here is what the airline is using.
The Boeing 777X is now flying and hopefully entering service in 2023. It promises a lot, and is an important next step for Boeing in the large widebody market. How does it compare to the A350, though? We take a look at some main areas here. The Boeing 777X is...
A British Airways Boeing 777 faces an extended stay on the ground in Cape Town after an expensive incident occurred yesterday. The front left door was ripped off the aircraft, with sources suggesting that the plane was pushed back with the jetbridge still attached. Doors are a crucial yet surprisingly...
A video camera at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport caught a baggage cart being sucked into the engine of a Boeing 747 aircraft during a storm last month. The China Airlines flight was taxiing on the runway on 28 January when it appeared to collide with a baggage cart, which was shown in a video being sucked into the engine. A cloud of mist trails from the left of the Boeing 747, a wide-body airliner that almost hit another another baggage cart during the incident.It appeared to happen while the plane was turning on the tarmac at Chicago’s O’Hare airport,...
Lufthansa's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner has been spotted rolling out of Boeing's facilities. The flag carrier of Germany has 25 units of the popular widebody on order and has its eyes on transatlantic adventures with the type this year. Highly anticipated. Last fall marked ten years since the first Boeing...
Due to Boeing’s continuing delays in delivering new widebodies 787 Dreamliner jets, American Airlines is further reducing its international flying schedule. A few weeks ago, American Airlines had already announced cutting four long-haul routes from its 2022 schedule in Asia and the South Pacific, plus further changes. Let’s investigate further.
Joby’s intent to start up operations in Japan comes to light a week after the company announced plans to launch an air taxi service in South Korea in partnership with SK Telecom. Joby will work with SKT spinoff T Map Mobility platform to integrate air taxis into T Map’s subscription-based mobility-as-a-service platform.
Airbus' CEO revealed that the A220 program is still gaining altitude, and the goal remains for the program to break even in the middle of the decade. While he acknowledged that the European manufacturer was still eyeing an A220-500 stretch, Guillaume Faury could not add any clarity on when Airbus may officially launch the aircraft.
