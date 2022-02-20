ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Heeding a tomcat’s advice about grabbing car door handles

By ADAM ARMOUR Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFzHp_0eJurN3I00
Adam Armour Mug 2019 ADAM ARMOUR

My hand stopped a few inches from the handle of my car door and refused to go any further, despite my best efforts.

“Just go on,” I told my appendage. “It’s like a Band-Aid or a kid’s birthday party. You’ve just got to grit your teeth and get it over with.”

My hand would have likely informed me it didn’t have any teeth to grit … you know, if it had a mouth with which to tell me things. Instead, it just continued doing what it was doing. Which was nothing.

“Who are you talking to, human?”

I turned to find Carrot, the bright orange tomcat who has been hanging around our house for the last few months, perched atop the nearby garbage bin. He was staring at me with that patented cat look … the one that could either be curiosity or annoyance.

“Myself,” I told him.

“Oh,” he said. “Why are you doing that?”

Curiosity, then.

I turned back to my hand and gave it a good, long stare, hoping that might make it do what had to be done so that I could get on with my day.

The hand hovered motionless in the air. It didn’t even waver.

“Because,” I told Carrot. “I’m trying to psyche myself up to open the door of my car.”

“Oh,” he said again after furiously wiping his paw across his face for a few seconds. “Is that something that’s difficult for humans? Opening doors?”

“Not especially,” I told him. “But this time of year, when the air is cool, I get shocked every time I touch metal, so …”

“Shocked? What’s that?”

No point in getting too irritated at a cat for interrupting. Cats are always inserting themselves in the middle of things.

“Shocked? Well … it’s kind of like …”

With a sudden motion, I turned toward Carrot and clapped my hands. The cat jump-fell from the top of the garbage can in a panic and scrambled to the safety of the underside of my car. After a second or two, he popped his head out from around the driver’s side tire and looked at me, eyes wide.

“What was that?” he said.

“I was trying to shock you,” I said. “Or something similar.”

“Oh,” Carrot said, seeming to contemplate this recent development. “But it was so sudden.”

“Shocks usually are,” I said.

“And I didn’t care for it.”

“Nobody really does.”

He emerged from behind the tire and began weaving between my legs.

“You won’t do it again, will you?” he said as he pushed his head into my ankle.

He stopped when I answered, “Maybe.”

“Maybe?” he said.

“That’s the thing about shocks. You never know when they’re coming. One minute, you’re just going about your business, turning on the television or grabbing something out of the fridge, patting your kid on the head or … you know … attempting to open your car door so you can drive to Kroger to pick up a stack of Lunchables, and the next thing you know, the tips of your fingers are blasted with a billion volts of static electricity. It’s terrifying.”

Carrot seemed to consider this while feverishly clawing at his right ear with his back leg.

“But a shock seems like it’s over pretty quickly. Right?”

I shrugged.

“Unless you’re jamming a fork in a wall socket, then yes.”

“I don’t know what those things are, but being afraid of something that’s over so quickly, even if it’s unpleasant, seems kind of dumb.”

“Think so?”

“Sure,” he said, casually rolling around my driveway. “Like, what if I was scared to come back here just because you shocked me? I’d never get to eat that food you put out for your cats again.”

“I’ve been meaning to talk to you about …”

“Seems to me, that’s no way to live,” he continued, now staring at the empty food bowl on the carport stoop.

I considered the cat’s advice for a moment.

“You know, Carrot. I think you may be right.”

“I’m sure I am. Say, you gonna fill this food bowl sometime today or what?”

“Later,” I told him. “I’ve got Lunchables to buy.”

Without another moment’s hesitation, I reached out and grabbed the handle of the car door.

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Police hunt couple who tried to eat 12 burgers in six minutes in eating challenge then ‘refused to pay’

Police are searching for two people who claimed to have eaten 12 burgers in six minutes before leaving a restaurant without paying their three-figure bill.The pair are said to have asked to attempt an eating challenge run by a restaurant in Marlborough, Wiltshire on 5 February.But staff at the Bite Me Burger restaurant – which offers customers 12 free burgers if they can finish them within six minutes – said they explained the pair could not take part in the challenge, as it had to be pre-booked and it was a “very busy” Saturday night.The couple then ordered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Tomcat#Car Door
countryliving.com

5 clingy dog breeds that love being around their owners

Dogs make the ultimate loyal companion, but some breeds are more clingy than others. From Cocker Spaniels to Skye Terriers, these dependent dogs often follow their owners all the time, no matter where they go. "The benefits of dog ownership are vast, including having a positive impact on our physical...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Do Dogs Know When They're Dying?

Adrienne is a dog trainer and former veterinary assistant. She has taken several specialized courses on hospice care for dogs. Whether dogs know when they are dying is something that has puzzled many dog owners across the globe. Since dogs cannot talk, we may really never know the exact answer,...
PETS
Magic 1470AM

7 Things You Should Never Feed Your Cat

If you love animals, own or used to own a pet chances are you gave them table food. Most people will slip their furry family member a little something under the table every now and then. Is that a good thing? A little treat won't hurt anything every once in a while right? Wrong.
PETS
Parade

Why Do Dogs Lick Their Paws? Experts Debunk Each Cause of Incessant Paw-Licking

Dogs do a lot of silly things but even though some of their behavior doesn’t seem all that explainable, frequently licking of the paws might be a sign of a potential medical condition. Of course, all dogs will lick their paws at some point or another, but if your pet is licking excessively, there could be a handful (paw-ful?) of reasons that might cause this behavior.
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Salty Attitude When Told He Can’t Play Outside and It’s Too Dog Gone Funny [WATCH]

Our dogs are just as much a part of our family as our kids. If you think about it, there are many similarities. We have to take care of them by providing them shelter, feeding them, taking them to the doctor, play with them, teach them and give them love. We also have to handle their discipline them, give them boundaries, and deal with their little attitudes.
PETS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
274
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy