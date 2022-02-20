Heeding a tomcat’s advice about grabbing car door handles

Adam Armour Mug 2019 ADAM ARMOUR

My hand stopped a few inches from the handle of my car door and refused to go any further, despite my best efforts.

“Just go on,” I told my appendage. “It’s like a Band-Aid or a kid’s birthday party. You’ve just got to grit your teeth and get it over with.”

My hand would have likely informed me it didn’t have any teeth to grit … you know, if it had a mouth with which to tell me things. Instead, it just continued doing what it was doing. Which was nothing.

“Who are you talking to, human?”

I turned to find Carrot, the bright orange tomcat who has been hanging around our house for the last few months, perched atop the nearby garbage bin. He was staring at me with that patented cat look … the one that could either be curiosity or annoyance.

“Myself,” I told him.

“Oh,” he said. “Why are you doing that?”

Curiosity, then.

I turned back to my hand and gave it a good, long stare, hoping that might make it do what had to be done so that I could get on with my day.

The hand hovered motionless in the air. It didn’t even waver.

“Because,” I told Carrot. “I’m trying to psyche myself up to open the door of my car.”

“Oh,” he said again after furiously wiping his paw across his face for a few seconds. “Is that something that’s difficult for humans? Opening doors?”

“Not especially,” I told him. “But this time of year, when the air is cool, I get shocked every time I touch metal, so …”

“Shocked? What’s that?”

No point in getting too irritated at a cat for interrupting. Cats are always inserting themselves in the middle of things.

“Shocked? Well … it’s kind of like …”

With a sudden motion, I turned toward Carrot and clapped my hands. The cat jump-fell from the top of the garbage can in a panic and scrambled to the safety of the underside of my car. After a second or two, he popped his head out from around the driver’s side tire and looked at me, eyes wide.

“What was that?” he said.

“I was trying to shock you,” I said. “Or something similar.”

“Oh,” Carrot said, seeming to contemplate this recent development. “But it was so sudden.”

“Shocks usually are,” I said.

“And I didn’t care for it.”

“Nobody really does.”

He emerged from behind the tire and began weaving between my legs.

“You won’t do it again, will you?” he said as he pushed his head into my ankle.

He stopped when I answered, “Maybe.”

“Maybe?” he said.

“That’s the thing about shocks. You never know when they’re coming. One minute, you’re just going about your business, turning on the television or grabbing something out of the fridge, patting your kid on the head or … you know … attempting to open your car door so you can drive to Kroger to pick up a stack of Lunchables, and the next thing you know, the tips of your fingers are blasted with a billion volts of static electricity. It’s terrifying.”

Carrot seemed to consider this while feverishly clawing at his right ear with his back leg.

“But a shock seems like it’s over pretty quickly. Right?”

I shrugged.

“Unless you’re jamming a fork in a wall socket, then yes.”

“I don’t know what those things are, but being afraid of something that’s over so quickly, even if it’s unpleasant, seems kind of dumb.”

“Think so?”

“Sure,” he said, casually rolling around my driveway. “Like, what if I was scared to come back here just because you shocked me? I’d never get to eat that food you put out for your cats again.”

“I’ve been meaning to talk to you about …”

“Seems to me, that’s no way to live,” he continued, now staring at the empty food bowl on the carport stoop.

I considered the cat’s advice for a moment.

“You know, Carrot. I think you may be right.”

“I’m sure I am. Say, you gonna fill this food bowl sometime today or what?”

“Later,” I told him. “I’ve got Lunchables to buy.”

Without another moment’s hesitation, I reached out and grabbed the handle of the car door.