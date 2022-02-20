Sam Mooney finds his way: Nashville songwriter sings blues, jazz, pop, and whatever else moves him

TUPELO • If it weren’t for Ray Charles, there might not be a Sam Mooney.

Sure, Sam Mooney — the Brookhaven native and Ole Miss grad who spent years gigging in and around Tupelo — likely would be kicking around somewhere. But the piano playing, jazz loving, recording artist Sam Mooney very well may have never penned the lyrics to his first song, let alone built his life and career around music if he hadn’t heard Charles’ soulful tenor.

“It just really struck a chord with me,” Mooney said, speaking via Zoom from his home in Nashville. “I got kind of turned on to the soul, R&B, blues kind of thing.”

That was when Mooney came to understand the difference between knowing how to play notes and actually creating music. It changed his life.

“I’d say, for the first couple of years of lessons, I was the basic kid who just went to piano lessons and did OK,” Mooney said. “It really became a passion when I discovered I could take this music I enjoy listening to and play it.”

Roughly 15 years after making that discovery, Mooney has built a career on music. He’s cut albums, toured the country, opened for some of his favorite artists and steadily defined who he is through the songs he’s heard and the music he plays.

‘Something I can groove to’

Mooney writes songs that sound like confessionals, even if they aren’t.

“They say we’re a time a time bomb, baby/That we won’t last long,” Mooney sings in the opening moments of the title track to his LP, “Time Bomb.”

A gentle piano line punctuates the sorrow in his voice as he describes a relationship seemingly doomed from the get-go, building to the chorus: “I wanna fix these problems, baby/I’ll show you you’re worth fighting for/I’ve noticed lately/ That our two hearts have been at war/But I can’t help you if you don’t open up to me/We’re a time bomb/I don’t want to blow.”

The emotion in Mooney’s singing and playing gives the song the weight of something deeply personal. Which it very well could be. Or not. Like a lot of songwriters, Mooney writes music based on a blend of experiences and ideas, their themes shaped by what he’s seen and felt.

“I find a lot of inspiration out of life and the things that I’m feeling or observing,” Mooney said. “Some songs are straight autobiography; some aren’t … I have a few songs that are more journal entries. But I have some that are ideas based in truth, but with embellishments.”

Even without words, Mooney’s songs would be autobiographical, their instrumentations clearly influenced by the music he’s listened to his entire life, from boogie-woogie to jazz to blues.

That musical history is clear from the opening moments of the album. Birdsong gives way to the playful tickling of piano keys, a feature in most if not all the songs Mooney writes. The notes skip along gently before Mooney’s voice breaks in with an expression of love that’s both grandiose and routine:

“I want to change a word to your sweet name/I want to be the one to fix your pain/And I don’t mean to come on without warning/Let me fix your coffee every morning.”

The beat drops, suddenly giving the track a touch of hip-hop flair. With its clean, modern production, the song and the album around it blends old and new.

That’s a good way to describe Mooney himself, a 20-something romantic with a gentle demeanor and a bit of an old soul. He loves Sinatra and Stevie Wonder, instrumental jazz and acoustic doodling.

All of that comes through in the music he writes and performs.

“I am as inspired by instrumentation and notes of music as I am by lyrical ideas,” he said. “Some musicians, it’s all about the production and the groove and the riffs. It’s all about what the instruments are doing. Some people care less about that, and it’s 90% to them about the writing.”

For Mooney, what he is saying shares equal billing with what he is playing.

“I think I’m a 50/50 guy,” Mooney said. He loves the interplay between lyrics and music, shaping the song so that each informs the other.

“I have lots of songs that began as instrumental ideas or riffs or beats, and they became songs,” he said. “For me, they’re two halves of the whole, and they’re equally important … I care about well-written songs, but I also want something I can groove to and that’s fun to listen to regardless of what it’s about.”

‘The way I want to play’

Mooney knows he owes a debt to the musicians he loves, but never wants his music to be derivative of theirs.

Nothing is created in a vacuum, and it’s impossible for someone who both listens to and writes music to not blend the two somewhat.

That process, Mooney said, is as organic as breathing.

“So much of it is subconscious,” he said. “I play the piano the way that sounds good to me. In the way that feels natural. But, I’m very certain the way I want to play the piano is shaped by hours and hours of listening to Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder and John Legend.”

But Mooney said he never wants to be pigeonholed into a certain musical style, or be beholden to his influences. He’s already thinking ahead to his next record, set for release soon. He said it will feature a more natural sound than that on “Time Bomb.”

“You know, four chords and the truth,” he said with an easy laugh.

As he grows as a musician, Mooney hopes to continually push himself creatively while also keeping what makes him unique.

That’s a delicate balance, he said.

“It’s tricky. You don’t want to paint yourself into a corner, but you also don’t want to be all over the place in a short amount of time,” he said. “Or, you know, do something that you’re just not good at.”

Over the years, Mooney’s influences have become a natural part of his music. Mooney writes music he loves, which means it’s going to sound like music he loves. But Mooney hopes every song he’s written or will write has a sound that is distinctly its own.

Although he loves Ray Charles, Mooney would rather write music that sounds less like his, and more like Sam Mooney’s.

“Walking on my own won’t take me higher,” Mooney sings on the chorus of the title track for his 2016 EP, “Find My Way.”

Passion in his voice, Mooney seems to be searching for something in the song: “Lord give me the strength to walk through fire/I don’t even know where I’m goin’/But I’ll find my way.”

No doubt he will, song by song.