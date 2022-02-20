ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville, IL

Watch police dashcam video from Caseyville, Illinois traffic stop

News-Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BND obtained this dashcam video from the...

www.bnd.com

Back_The_Blue
2d ago

People end up being killed because they refuse to LISTEN and FOLLOW the legal commands being given to them by law enforcement officers. Then the situation escalates to where it becomes deadly. If you feel that you are being treated unjustly then fight it in court, not the streets!

micki crisman
2d ago

Expired plate that she admitted she knew about, ran a red light, refused to give her license and expired insurance. Then she wants to argue that she is being harassed when she knows her vehicle is totally illegal. But if she had hit someone and had serious injuries with this vehicle and no way to pay the damages it would be the fault of the police for not enforcing the vehicle laws. Driving is a privilege with responsibility not a god given right.

Democrat=scum
2d ago

Omg. If she would have just shut her mouth and not escalated this. They may have just given her a warning. She’s going to jail now. Lol

