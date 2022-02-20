ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danya Kukafka recommends 6 mind-bending books

By The Week Staff
 2 days ago
Danya Kukafka is the author of the 2017 best-seller Girl in Snow. Her ambitious new literary suspense novel, Notes on an Execution, interweaves a serial killer's final hours with the stories of women who became caught in his orbit. Nightbitch by Rachel Yoder (2021). This is a slim, weird,...

