Novak Djokovic: "I could get the vaccine in the future"

By LORENZO CIOTTI
 2 days ago
Novak Djokovic has publicly taken on the responsibilities of his choice not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and admitted that his programming will depend, for the moment, on the regulations in force in each country. After months of controversy and waiting, the Serbian champion will finally be able to make the...

Financial World

Novak Djokovic: "I play where I can go"

How he handled the moments after the first Grand Slam of the season not played, the mental factor and the consequences of the decision not to get vaccinated. These were some of the issues addressed by Novak Djokovic, a few hours after his debut in the ATP 500 in Dubai.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE: Tennis result in Dubai plus Andy Murray score

Novak Djokovic made a winning return to tennis in his first match since being deported from Australia as the men’s world No 1 defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets at the Dubai Duty Free Championships.Djokovic, who was cheered on by a supportive crowd in Dubai, made light work of the 19-year-old Musetti to seal a 6-3 6-3 win in what was his first match in three months following the controversy that surrounded his Covid-19 vaccination status at the Australian Open last month.The Serbian missed the opening grand slam of the year amid a battle in the Australian courts over his...
TENNIS
