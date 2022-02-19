SYMHC Classics: The Bisbee Deportation

A couple charged with murdering their two older children by decapitating them have pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse. On Wednesday, Maurice Jewel Taylor, Sr., 35, and Natalie Sumiko Brothwell, 45, pleaded not guilty to murder in a Los Angeles courtroom. Taylor and Brothwell were accused of murdering Maurice, Jr., 12, and Maliaka, 13.
A mystery is begging to be solved in Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Wilderness Area, involving a car parked so long in a remote desert spot that it no longer has wheels. Model T Fords haven’t been sold since 1927, Ford says, so the vehicle may have been stuck in...
For Tina Garrity, the decision to relocate from Chicago to Paradise Valley, Ariz., in the early months of the pandemic was an easy one. Ms. Garrity, 57, who has a management consulting business, has been visiting the Phoenix area for decades to see family. In March 2019, she bought a roughly 6,400-square-foot home for $1.85 million in Paradise Valley to stay in a few times a year. But when the pandemic hit, she began working remotely and decided to make it her primary residence.
You've heard it about Austin, Puerto Rico and, now, Arizona: the newfound ability to work from anywhere is pushing moves from big cities to previously off-the-radar locations, and setting local real estate markets aflame. Paradise Valley, an Arizona city of around 14,000 people, has found an influx of ultra wealthy...
The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
A 21-year-old hiker who tried to take a photo on an Arizona mountaintop fell to his death earlier this week, authorities have said. Richard Jacobson was camping with a friend on top of the Flatiron Trail summit at the Los Dutchman State Park. He slipped and fell approximately 700ft and died on Monday, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.The police received an emergency call around 12.45am on Monday from his friend, who has not been identified.Jacobson went “to the edge to take a photo” and lost his footing when he slipped, the sheriff said.His body was retrieved from the Flatiron...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Long distance relationships can be hard but imagine living almost 6,000 miles away, across several countries and an ocean from your fiance. That was the reality for couple, Jeff and Victoria Asher, who were away from each for almost a year and was only able to reunite thanks to one Scottsdale travel agent.
Featuring swooping copper roofs, three interconnected pools, and an overhead shark tank, a distinctive dwelling in the California desert has raised the bar. A spectacular desert estate in the hills above Palm Desert, CA, sold for $42 million—apparently the highest price recorded in the coveted Coachella Valley. "It is...
Disney on Wednesday announced that it plans to develop residential communities across the U.S., and the first will be built near Palm Springs in the California desert. The Disney-branded master-planned residential communities called “Storyliving by Disney” will have “the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort,” the company says […]
Hernandez-Mata served in more than 100 combat missions for the U.S. Army and when he left the service, he expected to be granted U.S. citizenship. Instead, he was deported after being convicted of drug and firearm possession.
A polygamous preacher became the prime suspect when one of his wives disappeared from their San Diego home. How did it happen?. Friends described Joy Risker, 25, as a bubbly woman who sought out a father figure after her biological dad left the family when she was a teenager. Risker surrounded herself with friends and made regular appearances around the 1990s rave circuit before her mother encouraged her to join her at church. There, she met charismatic youth pastor Sean Goff, who took a liking to the young woman.
A man who went to Las Vegas last month and left not knowing he won a $229,368 jackpot from a slot machine had to be tracked down in Arizona by Nevada gambling regulators to be given his prize money, CBS News reported. Robert Taylor was playing the machine during a...
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Sixteen people died in Mexico’s central state of Zacatecas following an apparent violent dispute between criminal gangs, authorities said on Saturday, as the state grapples with a spike in violence. State prosecutor Francisco Murillo said 10 bodies were found wrapped in blankets in the streets...
MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Sunday cleared a makeshift camp in the north of the country where hundreds of migrants heading towards the U.S. border had been holding out for more than a year in what rights organizations criticized as deplorable conditions. Nearly 400 migrants have...
