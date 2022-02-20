ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burned out, undervalued: WUCF takes ‘cultural audit’ after resignation

By Gabrielle Russon
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe situation is improving, the auditor notes. WUCF employees said they felt burned out, overworked and undervalued, although morale has been improving since the station’s leader resigned last year, according to a new study released recently by the University of Central Florida. WUCF Executive Director Phil Hoffman resigned...

